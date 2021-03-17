Book: Little Blue Chair is delightful

Little Blue Chair

By Cary Fagan, illustrated by Madeline Kloepper

(Children’s picture boOk, 2016)

A child outgrows his little blue chair, so it sits in a pawn shop until it catches the eye of a woman who uses it as a plant stand—until her plant too outgrows the little chair. Free on her lawn, the chair next finds a ship captain to bring it on board…. Cyclical and sweet, this story follows a chair as it is passed from hand to loving hand. Each character finds different use for and meaning in the chair, as it tangibly connects disparate lives. Like so many simple, sturdy objects in our lives, this chair is used, loved, shared, and passed along for further life.

Lindsey Hunterwolf

