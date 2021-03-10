March is the month to visit a sugarhouse

Maple syrup bottles line the walls of Huckins Maple Farm in Tilton on Saturday, March 25, 2017, during New Hampshire Maple Weekend. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) ELIZABETH FRANTZ Barbara Lassonde fills a bottle of maple syrup on Thursday. It's one of the various preparations Beaver Meadowbrook Farm is making for the Kearsarge Maple Festival, which takes place in Warner during New Hampshire Maple Weekend.

There may still be snow on the ground, but the weather is turning warmer, which means it’s maple season in New England.

Festivities for March’s maple month are more muted in 2021 compared to the usual hype as the country hits the year-mark of dealing the novel coronavirus.

But, there’s still plenty of places planning to celebrate the sap flowing.

Sugarhouses will have their own COVID protocols for visiting and/or buying during the pandemic so call ahead for details. Remember the State of New Hampshire has a mask mandate from Gov. Chris Sununu in effect through the end of the month.

There are more than 350 maple producers in the state of New Hampshire, according to the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association.

The follow are some of the local places as listed on the NH Maple Association’s website. Remember to call to confirm hours and if they are welcoming the public at this time.

Sugarhouses in the Capital Region

4-A Maples: Route 4A, Andover; 848-7230. Built in 2016 in memory of my father, Ralph G. Gove Jr. I have relied on the same sugar maples to produce pure New Hampshire maple syrup.

6 Saplings Sugerhouse: 31 Kearsarge Valley Road, Wilmot; 526-2167. As the 2021 sugaring season approaches, we are excited to embark on our 2nd season in our new sugarhouse. We will be open while following COVID-19 guidelines. Please check our Facebook page for the most up-to-date information. After being out of the sugaring business for close to 20 years, David Atwood Sr. along with his son, David Atwood Jr. & son-in-law, Gary Gove decided to start making maple syrup again. In the Spring of 2015, 6 Saplings Sugarhouse was established. The name 6 Saplings Sugarhouse comes from the six grandchildren, Lynlee, Landen, Mya, Levi, Bentley and Riley.

Allenby Family Sugar Makers: 28 Lamson Lane, New London; 877-0043. Small sugaring operation for fun. No sales.

B&A Sugar Shack: Concord; 703-3564. B&A Sugar House is a family run local sugarhouse providing pure maple products.

Baker’s Syrup: 611 New Market, Warner; 456-3837

Beaver Brook Maple: 1 Beaver Brook Drive, Bow; 491-0500. We are local family-operated hobby sugar makers. We do it purely for fun. Our mission is to bring people closer together. Stop by on your New Hampshire maple tour for some backyard family-style sap boiling! March 20 and 21 from noon to 4 p.m. If the weather cooperates, you can be a part of the maple syrup process! Take a walk in the woods across Beaver Brook and help us collect buckets for boiling.

Beaver Meadowbrook Farm Sugar House: 402 Route 103 East, Warner; 224-2452 or 456-6052. Visitors are welcome at our sugar house any time, but during the maple season (March) is when all the excitement takes place, with guided tours and free samples of many maple treats. Please call ahead. Our award-winning maple syrup is available in various-sized plastic jugs and glass bottles. Mail orders accepted.

Ben’s Sugar Shack – Newbury: 693 Route 103, Newbury; 924-3111. When you come to a tour at Ben’s Sugar Shack be prepared to see the entire process of maple production. When you arrive you will be greeted by one of our friendly staff and given a free fact sheet that will give you the opportunity to follow along with the tour. You will be able to see firsthand the entire process of production, from tree to boiling to bottle! This is both a fun and learning experience for people of all ages. You will be able to ask questions and learn the art of Maple production. Not only will you be able to see the process, but you will also be able to get free samples of various maple products to include Maple Syrup, Maple Cotton Candy, Maple Roasted nuts, and various other delectable treats! For more information, visit bensmaplesyrup.com.

Blue Roof Sap Camp: 6 Carter Hill Road, Canterbury; 234-5067.

Briar Bush Farm: 60 Briar Bush Rd, Canterbury; 459-4924

Buddy’s Sugarhouse: 144 Berry Road, Loudon; 513-8835. Hobby sugar shack looking to grow.

Carpenter’s Sugar House: 33 Carpenter Road, Barnstead; 724-7503

Fillion Maple Farm: 336 Middle Route, Gilmanton; 393-5429. We are a small farm that produces maple syrup, sugar, candy, and cream. Our products are for sale throughout the year, and our showroom is open on weekends during Maple Month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Due to current guidlines, masks are required while visiting. Please call ahead if visiting outside of this season’s weekend hours.

Gary’s Sugar Shack: 88 Shellcamp Road, Gilmanton; 387-6139

George Boisvert: 161 New Road, Canterbury; 783-9836

Gould Hill Farm: 656 Gould Hill Road, Hopkinton; 315-4773. Located on a working apple orchard with 80 miles views to the White Mountains. Hard cider tasting room on site – with our maple hard cider released on maple weekend!

Grant Family Pond View Maples: Mount Dearborn Road, Weare; 396-2800. There is a long history of sugar making with our family. It all started back in the early 1900’s with our great grandfather Hiram (Al) Grant. Hiram built the original sugar house from bits & pieces of this & that. Some of the lumber came from an old bridge in town. By year 2000 the sugar house was in desperate need of remodeling, so the family got together with friends and took the old sugar house down and rebuilt an exact replica of the original. This sugar house is equipped with some of the latest and state of the art equipment money can buy. We retired the buckets, and have one of the most sophisticated tubing systems in the area. The system we have designed lets the trees give us all the sweet sap they have to offer. We make hundreds of gallons of maple syrup each year for you to enjoy.

Hardy Hill Sugar House: Elm Street, Concord; Makers of pure NH maple syrup.

Heritage Farm Pancake House: 15 Parker Hill Road, Sanbornton; 524-5400

Herrick Sugar House: 305 Call Road, Webster; 746-4702

HT Farm: 60 Federal St., Belmont; 528-4308. We are a traditional, wood fired, high quality maple producer servicing the Lakes Region. Our farm produces maple syrup and raises registered belted Galloway beef cattle. Just about the time we start to produce maple syrup, our first group of momma cows will be calving right behind the sugar house. So if you stop on by and visit, you just might be able to see new babies and try some tasty maple syrup. Our maple orchards are located at the very scenic Steele Hill Resort in Sanbornton. We are open when you see smoke coming from the stack.

Huckins Maple Farm: 200 Bean Hill Road, Northfield; 393-7036. A classic New England sugarhouse with a wood-fired evaporator. We have updated this 60 year old sugarhouse some modern sugaring technology to help reduce fuel needs while producing a top shelf product. Product offerings: Maple Syrup, Maple Candy, Maple Cream, Granulated Maple Sugar, Maple Cotton Candy and Honey. We ship our products nationwide. Order on our website for delicious farm products delivered to your door.

Hye on Maple: 11 Church St., Laconia; 455-5726

Ice Mountain Maple: 276 Queen Street, Boscawen; 341-4297. Ice Mountain Maple is a small, family run operation located in Boscawen N.H. Our quaint homestead is nestled atop a long winding drive with views of Mount Kearsarge and Sunapee. We have a small operation that we are excited to share with maple enthusiasts.

Intervale Farm Pancake House: 931 Flanders Road, Henniker; 428-7196

Jessie James Maple Farm: 164 Allens Mill Road, Gilmanton; 267-6428

Journey’s End Maple Farm: 295 Loudon Road, Pittsfield; 252-6669. Family run sugar house in Pittsfield offering maple syrup, award winning maple cream, candies, maple popcorn, maple coated nuts.

Just Maple at Green Acres Farm: 475 School Street, Tilton; 520-2373. Maple Month 2021 Due to current COVID restrictions, we are asking for visitors to call ahead to schedule a tour. Tours are available seven days a week. Our gift shop will be open daily and we can welcome one group in at a time in order to social distance. Our shop is open year round.

Kaisons Sugar House: 75 Forest Road, Weare; 660-6019. Come visit us, one day only March 20! Enjoy a tour of our sugar house, learn tons of information about the process of making syrup, try a free sample, products for sale. Please remember we are cash only.

Kearsarge Gore Farm: 173 Gore Rd, Warner; 456-2319. We are currently offering our world famous syrup via the good ol’ US Postal Service Syrup ships well in flat-rate boxes so, if you’d like to order, just follow the link on our website kearsargegore farm.square.site/ product/maple-syrup. We had a great year for maple syrup and, in the end, we just topped 700 gallons making 2020 on par with some of our best years. Our farm is a small, family-run farm in the foothills of Mt. Kearsarge in New Hampshire. Our syrup is made on a wood-fired evaporator. We burn wood harvested sustainably from our own land.

Kimball’s Sugar House: 390 White Plains Road, Webster; 848 1866. Small sugar house offering syrup for sale year round. 1100 taps all on tubing Visitors welcome anytime we are boiling. Open Maple Weekend 9-4 Sat and Sun Sarah’s homemade donuts and free coffee. Hands on demos on tubing installation, boiling, filtering. We enjoy taking the time to educate whom ever is interested in sugaring. Call all other days to check on boiling times

Lamb’s Maple Syrup: 228 Shaker Road, Canterbury; 783-9912. Conveniently located near Canterbury Shaker Village, in our newly expanded timber framed sugar house we use tried and true traditional techniques and the most current all stainless steel equipment for exceptional quality maple syrup. Our syrup is put up in various size glass bottles and 1/2 gallon and quart jugs.

Ledge Top Sugar House: 25 Oak Street, Boscawen; 753-4973

Loon Pond Farm: 166 Loon Pond Farm Gilmanton; 267-7768

Main Street Maple and Honey Farm: 186 Main Street, Belmont; 527-9071. A small scale operation with modern upgrades producing premium syrup. We also harvest honey from our many bee colonies that are scattered throughout the central part of New Hampshire.

Maple Ridge Sugar House: 268 Loudon Ridge Rd, Loudon; 608-8334. Our 2021 Maple Weekend will be bigger than ever! The three hundred acre farm is now being run by a husband and wife team, Patrick and Miranda Colby. Together they are continuing to make improvements ( both inside and outside) to their sugaring operation to ensure the best quality and experience for their guests! Be sure to check us out this 2021 Maple Month! Tours, sampling, boiling, animals and delicious maple products for sale.

Mapletree Farm: 105 Oak Hill Road, Concord; 224-0820. We make syrup with lead-free and chemical-free equipment and pay particular attention to high quality, cleanliness and food safety. Your family deserves the best! Syrup, cream, candy, crystals and more at the farm or by mail order. Now featuring Barrel-aged Bourbon Maple Syrup. Visitors welcome. We have a state-of-the-art sugarhouse, which is ADA and FDA compliant, with an adjacent planted maple orchard. Educational maple orchard tour is setup for our socially-distanced event. This is our 46th year of operation at this location and the 74th for the old sugarmaker of making maple syrup.

Matras Maple: 821 Catamount Road, Pittsfield; 724-9427. We are a 1,300+ tap and growing operation that started in 2002 by brothers Willie and Asa with the help of their dad. They started with just a little homemade set up with only about 20 taps and have been expanding ever since as time and budget allow. The trees we tap are located in Chichester, Epsom, and here in Pittsfield. Two of the sugar bushes have recently been equipped with vacuum systems which increases sap yield and helps make the yield a little more predictable. They run the sap through a reverse osmosis machine before boiling which removes 50-75% of the water. We then boil the sap on a two and a half by eight foot wood fired evaporator. Offering maple sugar, maple cream, and maple candy year round.

Meadow Ledge Farm: 612 Route 129, Loudon; 798-5860

Moon Cusser Maple: 53 Ring Road, Chichester; 208-573-3883.

Morrill’s Sugar Shack: 102 Lawndale Ave, Franklin; 934-2727<

New England Maple Products: 627 Battle St Webster; 817-5223

North Family Farm: 341 Shaker Road, Canterbury; 783-4712. North Family Farm is named after the North family of the Canterbury Shakers who settled here in 1792. Since 1950, we have been a family-owned business. Renewable energy from wind power, solar energy, biodiesel and sustain-ably harvested firewood is used to create our New Hampshire Certified Organic Maple Syrup. We hope you enjoy the delightful flavors and health benefits of our Maple Products.

Osborn Family Sugar House: 191 King Street, Boscawen; 796-2402

Outback Sugarshack: 306 High Street, Boscawen; 491-1273

Palmer Sugar Shack: 66 Diane Drive, Belmont; 617-721-4502

Pearl & Sons Farm LLC: 409A Loudon Ridge Rd, Loudon; 231-1482. Sixth generation farm employing modern technology to produce high quality maple products. Please call ahead as our hours vary.

Proctor Academy Sugarbush: 204 Main Street, Andover; 952-807-2404

Ragged View Farm: 111 Bradley Lake Rd, Andover; 724-7511. We have about 400 taps on gravity lines and about 75 buckets. We have no vacuum, no reverse osmosis, no filter press and we bottle only in glass in English measure. We will not be open for Maple Weekend 2021.

Red Roof Maples: 7064 Pleasant ST Ext Loudon; 724-5768. We are a smaller but modern sugaring operation. We are a little off the beaten path but easy to find and are open year round. We will be open for business every weekend in March. We are planning most of our participation in Maple Month for March 20-21. This will be our last season and it will also be your last chance to stock up on our delicious maple syrup.

Reilly’s Try Anything Farm: 155 Water St, Boscawen; 591-7075

Rocky Hill Farm: 62 Currier Road Concord; 491-6271

Rogers Maple Syrup: 133 Couchtown Road Warner; 456-3139

Rosies Maples: 101 Chestnut Pond Road, Epsom; 435-6848

Shilson Sugar House: 56 Brookmeadow Lane Warner; 748-0863

Still Seeking Farm: 317 Loon Pond Road Gilmanton; 267-5326

Sunnyside Maples: 1089 Route 106N, Loudon; 848-7090. See the boiling process if we have sap. Open seven days a week 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. February 1st through mid-April.

The Maple Yurt: 637 Clement Hill Rd, Deering; 933-3878. Maple Syrup made in a home made yurt.

Todd’s Sugar Works: 78 Rogers Rd, Belmont; 369-7304. A small producer who makes and offers maple syrup, cream, and sugar on premises and at local farmer’s markets.

Trail Side Sugar House: 246 Currier Road, Andover; 748-1307. We will be open Each Weekend of Maple Month and also if we are around you are always welcome to stop by. Tours, samples and demonstrations will be held weekends throughout the month. On Maple Weekend (March 20-21, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.) we will have maple products, as well as barbecue sauce, mustard, doughnuts, cotton candy, nuts, whoopie pies, hamburgers, maple hot dogs and more. Other hours will be March 13, 14, 27 and 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

West Woods Maple: 187 Perkins Road Sanbornton; 286-7027

Will-A-Way Maples: 585 Gillingham Dr. Newbury; 848-2012.We are off the beaten path but worth the drive. We have a mix of old school ways and new technology. We boil on a wood fired arch so you will be greeted by that sweet maple smell upon walking into our sugarhouse. We tap trees in Bradford and Newbury and haul the sap back to our sugarhouse. We make a whole line of maple confections. We offer tours and samples while you are here. Things can get muddy during sugaring season so be sure to bring your boots! We plan to boil both days during maple weekend and at least one of the weekend days the rest of Maple Month. Reach out to us if you plan to stop by other than maple weekend, but as always if you are out riding around and see the steam rolling, feel free to come on in!

Windswept Maples Farm: 845 Loudon Ridge Rd., Loudon; 435-4003. We operate a family farm here on scenic Loudon Ridge Rd. The farm has been continuously operated as a farm by the Moore Family for eight generations, since Archelaus Moore first started farming here in 1780. We enjoy producing maple syrup and all the maple products. We offer pure maple syrup, maple sugar candy, and maple cream. Our retail sales room is easy to access. We boil sap on a wood fired evaporator. The wood is harvested from our farm. Our sugarhouse is located just one mile up from Rt. 106. When you visit, we would answer any questions you have about producing maple syrup. You will enjoy scenic views from our family farm.

Winter Hill Maple: 7 Winter Hill Lane, Andover; 455-4980

Young Fellas Sugar House: 216 Smith Hill Road, Franklin; 568-8041.Young Fellas Sugar House is a small operation in Franklin, NH. Sugaring has been apart of the family’s history for over 8 generations. The current operation started as a small hobby between a few friends and has now grown into a yearly tradition. Long gone are the days when we boiled outdoors and had to hang tarps around the evaporator to keep the wind out. We have grown to approximately 350-400 taps spread out across the countryside. Spring is a time of the year that we all look forward to when we can stand around the evaporate swapping stories and watching the steam rise. We welcome you to join us.

