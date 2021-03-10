City News: Road limits posted for mud season

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Fix a Leak Week

Join Concord General Services in celebrating EPA WaterSense’s Fix a Leak Week, March 15-21, 2021. More than 10,000 gallons of water are wasted in the average household each year from leaks. Sometimes leaks can be silent and go undetected until you notice an increase in your water bill. Find and fix household leaks to save water and possibly even money on utility bills.

#FixaLeak Twitter Party

Kick-off Fix a Leak Week on Monday, March 15 by joining Concord General Services for a Twitter Party @ConcordNHGS from 2 to 3 p.m. Join the national conversation about how to find and fix water leaks by following and using the hashtag #FixaLeak.

Toilet Leak Dye Test Kits

Free Toilet Leak Dye Test Kits are available at the water billing office at 311 North State Street through March 21. Grab a kit to perform a quick and easy leak test on your toilet, or use food coloring at home. Leaky toilets can be a big culprit in high water bills and wasted water.

Royal Leak Detection Contest

Leaks can be a royal pain, but residents can find and fix water leaks by performing a “royal” leak detection. Concord residents can enter Concord General Services’ Royal Leak Detection contest for a chance to win a new royal “throne” (WaterSense labeled toilet). The American Standard Edgemere white elongated toilet uses only 1.28 GPF (gallons per flush) and is certified by EPA WaterSense to use at least 20% less water without sacrificing performance. Share how you have found and fixed water leaks for a chance to win. To enter, submit a contest entry form online, by mail, or in person at General Services’ water billing office. Another entry option is to share in a social media post how you have found and fixed water leaks. Tag General Services @ConcordNHGS on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter and use the hashtags #IFixLeaks and #ConcordNH. Double your chance to win by entering the contest both ways (social media and contest entry form)! All entries must be received by 5 p.m. on March 21, 2021. By entering the contest, you agree to the terms and conditions of the official contest rules.

Be a leak detective for Fix A Leak Week! Common leaks around the home include worn toilet flappers, dripping faucets, and other leaking valves. Most leaks are easy to fix. Sometimes a valve or fixture tightening is all that is needed. Learn more about Fix A Leak Week, how to find leaks, the EPA WaterSense Program, and the Royal Leak Detection contest at http://www.concordnh.gov/leaks.

Load limits

Concord General Services will begin posting “No Trucking – Load Limit 9 Tons” signs throughout Concord starting on Monday, March 15. This is performed annually at the onset of spring to protect roads from heavy vehicles during the spring thaw. This does not impact the average car or truck, but will prohibit heavy construction vehicles and commercial trucking from traveling posted streets until load limits are lifted. Load limits are dependent on weather and road conditions, but will likely last through the end of March or early April. Permits are not issued for spring road load limits, but drivers can call our office to request travel permissions if necessary of 1-2 loads before noon.

These weight restrictions help minimize additional road damage from heavy vehicles to weakened road structures. Road structures are naturally weakened this time of year from the frequent freezing and thawing cycles. The fluctuating temperatures can cause the ground to shift, leading to cracks in the pavement. frost heaves, and potholes. Crews continuously patch potholes and make road repairs when possible. Any pothole concerns can be reported directly to our crews at http://www.concordnh.gov/seeclickfix.

View our list of streets that will be posted for spring load limits and find more information at http://www.concordnh.gov/springoperations.

Boat registration

The City of Concord can process boat registrations effective April 1, 2021

New boat registrations and renewals can be processed in the Collection Office at 41 Green Street during regular business hours for residents and non-residents.

Please do not mail boat renewals to the City Post Office Box.

Outdoor dining

During their February meeting, City Council approved the renewal of temporary expanded outdoor dining once again in the City of Concord. This temporary program is an effort by the Council to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our local restaurants. The 2021 season will run from April 1 through Nov. 15.

The temporary program provides for the issuance of special permits for expanded outdoor dining to allow restaurants in the downtown to use areas of the public sidewalk, squares, and parking spaces in front of their businesses to accommodate customers’ tables and chairs.

Restaurants interested in participating should apply for an expanded outdoor dining permit through the Code Administration Office website.

For questions related to this program, contact Code Administration at (603) 225-8580.

App Available

The City of Concord has partnered with SeeClickFix to implement a new citizen reporting platform and mobile app, making it easier than ever for the Concord community to report non-emergency quality-of-life concerns and service requests.

Residents and community members can now utilize the web portal on the City’s website or download the free MyConcordNH app to easily submit a request to the City of Concord. Requests can be made in a variety of categories such as potholes, missed trash collection, illegal dumping, parking concerns, and snow plowing, among others.

Create an account to get email updates regarding requests, to communicate with City users, and to view your request history and find activity updates.

The platform is simple and easy to use:

Select the Request Location

Choose a Request Category

Include a Photo (Optional)

Fill out the Form

Submit

Submissions will automatically be directed to appropriate Concord City staff, providing a faster and more direct way to connect with the City. The SeeClickFix platform also provides City staff with a centralized issue management system to manage issues from creation to resolution — engaging the community throughout the process.

The MyConcordNH mobile app is available for download on Android and iPhone. In addition to the reporting tool, the app includes several links to important City services and information. Email alerts and push notifications for City notices, such as winter parking bans, are also available on the app.

Concerns can also be reported through the online web portal by selecting the “Report a Concern” button on the City of Concord home page at concordnh.gov or directly at concordnh.gov/seeclickfix.

Drought update

As of March 4, drought conditions for NH remain the same as previous weeks. Abnormally dry conditions continue for Concord and 37.52% of the state. Moderate drought conditions remain for 14.93% of NH, while 47.55% of the state is not currently experiencing any drought conditions. The National Weather Service predicts a 33-40% probability of above average precipitation for the region in the next 8-14 days. Concord’s water consumption continues to remain low, which is consistent for this time of year. Please continue to use water wisely. Drought conditions will continue to be monitored.

Low-income residential well owners may qualify for assistance with the State of New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) and NH Drinking Water and Groundwater Advisory Commission if they are experiencing drought-related loss of a safe, reliable source of drinking water at their primary residence. Short-term relief is available through the Drought Assistance Program for bottled water and financial assistance for activities associated with replacing or improving a homeowner’s well or connecting to an available community water supply.

We thank everyone for their efforts to conserve water. Every drop counts! Find drought updates and water conservation tips at concordnh.gov/conservation.

Chamber news

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce invites members and the public to the “Legislative Update” on Thursday, March 11 from 9 to 10 a.m.

Legislative Update features a panel of experts including David Juvet of Business & Industry Association of NH, Phil Sletten of NH Fiscal Policy Institute, and Dean Spiliotes of NH Political Capital. Each will share insight on the top issues in the 2021 legislative session during the event sponsored by Ledyard National Bank. Moderator Ari Pollack, Esq., of Gallagher, Callahan & Gartrell, PC, will facilitate.

Register at concordnhchamber.com. For more information, please contact the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce at 224-2508 or visit concordnhchamber.com.

