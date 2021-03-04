Plenty to do online or in person

Bow nativepresents novel

Jessica Olson returns virtually to her hometown bookstore on March 17 at 7 p.m. to present her debut novel, Sing Me Forgotten, a YA fantasy, gender-swapped retelling of The Phantom of the Opera! She is joined in conversation by Adalyn Grace, author of All the Stars and Teeth.

Purchases of Sing Me Forgotten from Gibson’s Bookstore will also include a free signed bookplate and themed art print!

Registration is required at eventbrite.com/ e/141468460975.

Baha’i to host talks on systematic racism

The Baha’is of the Greater Concord area are offering a series of online events designed to explore the topics of identifying and addressing systemic racism, identifying fundamental principles of effective collaboration involved in addressing racism and injustice, and identifying specific ongoing initiatives and needs within our community. The next, on March 6 at 10 a.m., will be on racism in schools. Following on March 13 at 10 a.m. will be a panel discussion on what can be done if you witness racism. You are invited to access this series by emailing HealingRacismConcord@gmail.com to be added to the Zoom sessions. As we look the world over, we can’t help but see that its entirety is agitated as well as excited. As we look closely, we find that religion, societal laws, economies and politics are all purging, changing and reshaping every aspect of humanity that will lead us to the day when equality and unity will be our new norm. The human force recognizes that antiquated rules have us in a pattern that has become more violent and chaotic in nature, and does not adhere to the fundamental belief that God has called on us to ‘Unite the Hearts of Men,’ eradicate prejudices and eliminate inequalities of every kind.

Stop and shop

The Penacook Historical Society will host a pop-up gift shop and quilt show on March 6 from 10 a.m. to noon. View the famous Penacook Bicentennial Quilt created by the Penacook Women’s Club in 1976. Choose from Penacook hats in new colors, T-shirts, puzzles, books, DVDs, maps, and more. Masks worn over nose and mouth, and social distancing, are required to keep everyone safe. Sales by cash or check. TO become a member, email penacookhistory@gmail.com.

Discovery Center to reopen

The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center’s reopening has been scheduled for March 5. The two-week delay in reopening will allow for additional time to better integrate the new exhibits from Mount Washington Observatory into the Discovery Center’s science galleries, while at the same time revamping and augmenting some of the Discovery Center’s original space, aviation and Earth science exhibits. The additional time will also enable the Discovery Center to upgrade its planetarium audio systems, now that the video system upgrade has been completed, and to include more information about Alan Shepard’s trip to the Moon in its lunar science galleries during the 50th anniversary year of Shepard’s Apollo 14 mission to the Moon. For more information, visit starhop.com.

First Lady fun facts

AARP NH will be offering an online presentation on “The Fascinating Lives of America’s First Ladies” on March 10 at 5:30 p.m. Whether editing speeches and appearing on the campaign trail, presiding over White House renovations and social events, championing important causes, or functioning as the president’s most trusted adviser, first ladies have made significant contributions to the heads-of-state’s careers and to the nation. Yet, the accomplishments of those who have acted as the power behind the presidency have gone largely unreported and under-appreciated. Systematically profiling six first ladies, Professor Robert Watson will take a careful and illuminating look at some of the women who have served the United States. Professor Watson will participate in a live Q&A immediately following the pre-recorded lecture. This event is free but registration is required. A recording will be available to view after the live event concludes but you must register to receive the link. Register at onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ ShowUUID=87387AA1- C1AB-4DF2-859C-4D665CF502BC.

