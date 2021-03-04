A book for apprehensive little readers

Madeline Finn and the Library Dog

By Lisa Papp

(children’s fiction, 2016)

“I do NOT like to read!” asserts Madeline Finn. She tries to read but can’t figure the words; sentences get stuck in her mouth; classmates giggle.

Then one day dogs come to the library to read with children. Bonnie the dog is the best audience for Madeline Finn, patiently and lovingly listening as Madeline painstakingly makes words out of the letters before her, and phrases, sentences, and stories from those words. Week after week she reads with Bonnie, developing her reading as well as her confidence and joy in the endeavor.

For anyone with wary readers, this is a touching book. For all, it is a sweet reminder of the patience, love, and support we can gift our developing minds — at every age, skill, and proficiency level.

Lindsey Hunterwolf

