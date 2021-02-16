Poetry: Life

Life is to be lived,

time spent and invested wise,

perhaps we are not all frugal,

living our days under blue skies.

Some may look but they do not see,

make sure you see what is seen,

love those you choose to love,

embrace life don’t be mean.

Walk under the sun,

before you pass the shade of the tree,

measure wealth in a different way,

just look back and you will see.

Remember those special moments,

hold them close to your heart,

take time with a child young,

admire their work its beautiful art.

Slow down and reflect each day,

because, yes everybody sadly dies,

life is to be lived,

time spent and invested wise.

James W. Spain

Related Posts