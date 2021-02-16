Plenty of winter fun around the capital city

On Feb. 10, Beaver Meadow hosted a Concord High Ski meet and on Feb. 11, a Rundlett Middle School Ski meet. Both races attracted several other schools from around the state. On Feb. 10, Beaver Meadow hosted a Concord High Ski meet and on Feb. 11, a Rundlett Middle School Ski meet. Both races attracted several other schools from around the state.

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Outdoor dining begins April 1

During their February meeting, City Council approved the renewal of temporary expanded outdoor dining once again in the City of Concord. This temporary program is an effort by the Council to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our local restaurants. The 2021 season will run from April 1 through Nov. 15.

See, click & fix

The City of Concord has partnered with SeeClickFix to implement a new citizen reporting platform and mobile app, making it easier than ever for the Concord community to report non-emergency quality-of-life concerns and service requests.

Residents and community members can now utilize the web portal on the City’s website or download the free MyConcordNH app to easily submit a request to the City of Concord. Requests can be made in a variety of categories such as potholes, missed trash collection, illegal dumping, parking concerns and snow plowing, among others.

Create an account to get email updates regarding requests, to communicate with city users, and to view your request history and find activity updates.

The platform is simple and easy to use:

Select the Request Location

Choose a Request Category

Include a Photo (Optional)

Fill out the Form

Submit

Submissions will automatically be directed to appropriate Concord City staff, providing a faster and more direct way to connect with the city. The SeeClickFix platform also provides city staff with a centralized issue management system to manage issues from creation to resolution — engaging the community throughout the process.

The MyConcordNH mobile app is available for download on Android and iPhone. In addition to the reporting tool, the app includes several links to important city services and information. Email alerts and push notifications for city notices, such as winter parking bans, are also available on the app.

Concerns can also be reported through the online web portal by selecting the “Report a Concern” button on the City of Concord home page at concordnh.gov or directly at concordnh.gov/seeclickfix.

The temporary program provides for the issuance of special permits for expanded outdoor dining to allow restaurants in the downtown to use areas of the public sidewalk, squares, and parking spaces in front of their businesses to accommodate customers’ tables and chairs.

Restaurants interested in participating should apply for an expanded outdoor dining permit through the Code Administration Office website.

For questions related to this program, contact Code Administration at (603) 225-8580.

Concord’s Winter Destination: Beaver Meadow

Hundreds of skiers enjoyed perfect conditions last week. On Feb. 10, Beaver Meadow hosted a Concord High Ski meet and on Feb. 11, a Rundlett Middle School Ski meet. Both races attracted several other schools from around the state. The ice skating pond was also heavily used. This weekend, the ski trails and ice skating pond will be open and are free to use. For more information on indoor golf simulators and restaurant hours, please visit bmgc.golf.

Winter activities

Outdoor skating areas

All outdoor skating are open and the ice is almost perfect. The Parks and Recreation Department maintains skating areas at Rollins Park, White Park Pond and the upper pond at Beaver Meadow Golf course.

Merrimack Lodge

The lodge will be open this Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Due to COVID-19, building capacity will be limited. There will be skate rentals available for $5, youth sizes only.

XC Skiing at Beaver Meadow

Trails at BMGC are groomed for classic and skate. The trail is nice, firm packed powder.

Senior meals pick up at community center

Concord Parks & Recreation is pleased to announce that beginning on Feb. 17, the City Wide Community Center will be a CAP senior meals pick-up location. Twice a month, frozen meals and breakfast bags will be available for seniors age 60+ to bring home. Orders must be placed one week in advance and a $2 per meal donation is requested. Contact Becky at 230-4982 or Rbukowski@ConcordNH.gov for details, a menu and an order form.

Parks and Rec Brochure

The Concord Parks and Rec Department is happy to announce that our spring brochure is available now to help you plan out your spring and summer! We have COVID-19 safety protocols in place for all participants, instructors, and coaches, as well as several virtual Zoom class options for anyone wanting to participate from home.

The spring brochure, available online at rec.concordnh.gov/recreation/flipbook/index.html, offers a variety of programming for children, adults, and seniors, with indoor and outdoor options. We have added several new classes, including Take and Make art activities, Tai Chi, environmental education, and more. Other popular classes and activities like spring basketball, NFL Flag Football and soccer, dog obedience, language classes, fitness classes, and adult pickleball are also listed.

This brochure includes our ever-popular traditional summer camps as well. Reserve your child’s spot today and plan out your summer activities!

Please register for programs and/or summer camps as soon as possible, as we have reduced capacity for all classes/camps. For more information regarding programming and safety protocols, please visit concordparksandrec.com or call 603-225-8690 with any questions.

Searching for our past

The City of Concord Heritage Commission is in the process of locating and documenting our many monuments, granite markers and historic artifacts. We are fortunate to live in a community that has provided the residents with history dating back centuries. As the years have progressed some of our city treasures have been removed, relocated or placed in storage at various locations around our city. If you are aware of any monuments, granite markers or historic artifacts relating to our past please contact Jim Spain, Heritage Commission, City of Concord, at wjspain@comcast.net.

Drought update

As of Feb. 11, drought conditions for NH remain the same as last week. Abnormally dry conditions continue for Concord and 37.52% of the state. Moderate drought conditions remain for 14.93% of NH, while 47.55% of the state is not currently experiencing any drought conditions. The National Weather Service predicts a 33-40% probability of above average precipitation for the region in the next 8-14 days. Concord’s water consumption continues to remain low, which is consistent for this time of year. Please continue to use water wisely. Drought conditions will continue to be monitored.

Low-income residential well owners may qualify for assistance with the State of New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) and NH Drinking Water and Groundwater Advisory Commission if they are experiencing drought-related loss of a safe, reliable source of drinking water at their primary residence. Short-term relief is available through the Drought Assistance Program for bottled water and financial assistance for activities associated with replacing or improving a homeowner’s well or connecting to an available community water supply.

We thank everyone for their efforts to conserve water. Every drop counts! Find drought updates and water conservation tips at concordnh.gov/conservation.

Winter operations

Sign up for winter parking ban email notifications at http://www.concordnh.gov/notifyme. Sign up for both Winter Storm Event Parking Bans and Winter Maintenance Parking Bans to get alerted for both city-wide and downtown bans. Winter parking bans require all vehicles to be removed from indicated streets between midnight and 7 a.m. for snow removal operations.

Free parking is available in the City garages on weekends, observed holidays, and Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. for permit/lease spaces (marked with signage) and until 9 a.m. for metered spaces. Penacook residents may park at the Canal Street Municipal Parking Lot at the corner of Village Street and Canal Street near Chief’s Restaurant. Although this lot is posted for no overnight parking, the City’s Parking Division will suspend this regulation during city-wide winter parking bans to accommodate Penacook residents. Residents should only park in the public spaces on the south side of the lot along Canal Street.

Plows require a lot of space on the road, which can make plowing difficult if cars are parked on the street, especially on narrow streets. Cars parked in tight areas or on narrow streets can block plows from fitting through the street. We appreciate the community’s cooperation to park off-street, even when a parking ban is not issued, to allow crews to plow more efficiently and restore safe road conditions. Visit concordnh.gov/winteroperations for more information about the City’s winter operations.

Related Posts