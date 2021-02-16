Mud Season Sampler a fully virtual season

Last week we let you know of a project to record local bands at the Bank of N.H. Stage that will be streamed as virtual shows.

Since then, the Bank of N.H. Stage has released its schedule for the Mud Season Sampler, a winter/spring season of shows you can watch from home that will support the theater in your hometown.

Local Bands Mixer, Side A will feature the recording sessions of The Special Guests with Lucas Gallo, Andrew North & the Rangers, Dusty Gray Band, Mallory Weiss, and Lamont Smooth on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. Tickets by donation.

Local Bands Mixer, Side B, features Supernothing, Will Hatch & Co, Bosey Joe, Trade, and Ethyric & B.Snair, and will be released later on Feb. 20, at 9 p.m.

Here’s a look at the start of the virtual line-up:

Feb. 18, 9 p.m. Trampled by Turtles, the Pachyderm Sessions. They dusted off material they haven’t played in years, including an “Old School” set from the days the band sat across the stage on folding chairs. Each set has full production and behind the scenes footage reminiscing about the music. A portion of each ticket / bundle sold goes towards #SaveOurStages to help independent music venues hit hard during the pandemic. Tickets $15 and up.

Feb. 18 and 19, 8 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. Lettuce: Livestream from Cervantes. Live from Denver, the band is getting back together for the first time in almost a year to record new music, a follow up to Resonate and Vibe. You can expect to hear new Lett tracks along with classics and fan favorites. Each set will be unique and viewable for 48 hours after air time. Tickets $15 and up.

Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. and Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. Colin & Brad “Stream of Consciousness.” Improv legends and Whose Line is it Anyway? veterans Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood unleash a wild, comedic ride with Stream of Consciousness, an all-new LIVE improv show via Zoom, where you are in the driver’s seat. This truly interactive experience is fueled by audience suggestions, leaving Colin and Brad to rely only on their wits and intuition. Hilarious and bubbling with irreverent humor, the duo captivate with their whip-smart senses and off-the-cuff comedic brilliance you won’t find anywhere else. Tickets $35 and up.

Feb. 21, 3 p.m. Symphony N.H. presents “Penelope.” American composer Sarah Kirkland Snider is one of the most popular and innovative voices in today’s musical landscape. In June 2020, she will have a commissioned work performed by the NY Phil as part of Project 19, which celebrates the Centennial of the 19th Amendment (granting women the right to vote) with orchestral and chamber commissions from 19 female composers over multiple seasons. The instrumentation for the piece is: violin, viola, cello, flute (piccolo & alto flute), clarinet (bass clarinet), horn, trumpet, 2 percussion, electric guitar, laptop live electronics, and a soprano. Donation of $10 or more.

Feb. 24, 8 p.m. “Hadestown” cast reunion. Meet the original Broadway stars of “Hadestown,” including the writer and director of the Tony Award winning Best Musical of 2019. Featuring Anais Mitchell (writer), Rachel Chavkin (director), Reeve Carney (Orpheus), Amber Gray (Persephone), Patrick Page (Hades) and Eva Noblezada (Eurydice). Audiences have a chance to do what they may never have done before: visit “backstage” with the cast and hear personal, hilarious, unscripted stories and gossip – as the casts really let their hair down. Viewers can even ask questions via the chat feature! Video on Demand will be available through Feb. 28. Tickets $18 plus $3.75 fee.

Feb. 25, 9 p.m. Trampled by Turtles, Old School. They dusted off material they haven’t played in years, including an “Old School” set from the days the band sat across the stage on folding chairs. Each set has full production and behind the scenes footage reminiscing about the music. A portion of each ticket / bundle sold goes towards #SaveOurStages to help independent music venues hit hard during the pandemic. Tickets $15 and up.

March 4 and 20, 7 p.m. and March 14 at 2 p.m. Rhythm of the Dance. This live stream event is recorded in front of a live audience and features award-winning dancers, excellent musicians and foot-tapping passion. Rhythm of the Dance is internationally rated as one of the most popular and busiest Irish step dance shows in the world! Tickets $20 plus $3.50.

March 5 at 8:30 p.m. “Rhapsody in Black.” Rhapsody in Black is a powerful personal narrative on the subjects of racism, identity, and self-image. Written and performed by LeLand Gantt and developed at NYC’s Actors Studio by Estelle Parsons, Rhapsody in Black is a one-man show that explores LeLand’s personal journey to understand and eventually transcend racism in America. We follow his life story — from an underprivileged childhood in the ghettos of McKeesport, Pennsylvania to teenage experiments with crime and drugs to scholastic achievement and an acting career that land adult LeLand in situations where he is virtually the only African-American in the room. Watch the show from March 1 to 7 and join the live Q&A with Gantt on March 5 at 8:30 p.m.

March 5 at 7:30 p.m. Symphony N.H. presents “Bienvenue, Printemps.” Music Director Roger Kalia leads a chamber ensemble in an all-French program to welcome in spring including Debussy’s “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun” arranged by Farrington, Gounod’s “Petite Symphony for Woodwind Nonet,” Ibert’s “Trois piece breves for Woodwind Quintet,” and Ravel’s “Mother Goose Suite” arranged by Farrington. Tickets by donation, recommended $10 and up.

March 6, 8 p.m. Fruit Flies Like A Banana. The Fourth Wall combines music, dance and comedy in their popular and critically acclaimed “Fruit Flies Like a Banana” performances. Camera angles let the audience literally look at their show differently — looking down on a vibraphone or up the bell of a trombone. Deft use of audience participation and a sprinkle of recorded numbers perfectly mixed with the live feed made for a phenomenal hour of fun. Tickets $15 plus a $3.75 fee.

March 12, 8 p.m. Jordan TW Trio. Bringing fresh energy to traditional Celtic music, Jordan is an award-winning New Hampshire-based fiddler/singer who has been performing professionally for over two decades. He has toured nationally with bands in various genres, performed across Ireland, and released multiple recordings of Celtic music that can be heard on radio stations in Ireland and Scotland as well as around New England. Tickets $20 plus $3.75 fee.

March 13, 7 p.m. “Virtual Ireland with Michael.” Ireland with Michael is a wonderful Celtic show from the National Opera House in Wexford, Ireland. Your venue has the opportunity to premiere this concert to your audience. The never-before-seen show was taped in front of a live audience of 750 people and features the Irish Concert Orchestra, 2 choirs, singers and musicians from all over Ireland, all joining renowned Irish singer Michael Londra in a celebration of Irish culture, heritage and music for Saint Patrick’s season. Ireland with Michael also visits Irish villages and countryside to meet local traditional singers, dancers and musicians. Tickets $25.

March 13, 5 p.m. We Banjo 3 “Live from Ireland.” All four WB3 band members will be together and performing live on stage for the first time since the pandemic shut down concerts exactly one year ago. Tune in for this very special March show – streaming live, in real-time, from the stunning from the stunning Pearse Lyons Distillery in Dublin. Ticket includes streaming for seven days following event. Tickets $20.

April 9, 7:30 p.m. Symphony N.H. presents “East Meets West.” Roger Kalia and Symphony NH musicians in an eclectic and exciting program juxtaposing American and Indian music side by side. The program includes R. Esmail’s “Tuttarana,” G. Walker’s “Lyric for Strings,” and A. Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” for 13 instruments. Tickets by donation, suggested $10 and up.

The schedule continues into April and more shows are being added, too. Check the latest schedule or sign-up for tickets at ccanh.com.

Only 1 “ticket” is required per viewing household. The link to your event will be emailed to you and will allow you access to content at the appropriate time.

