During ‘pause,’ Bank of N.H. Stage presses ‘record’

The view from the main stage of the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in downtown Concord before The Rad Trads came on to perform on Saturday night, August 17, 2019. GEOFF FORESTER The Bank of New Hampshire Stage has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic this spring. The Bank of New Hampshire Stage has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic this spring.

Though restrictions on large gatherings have kept the box office closed for some time now, all has not been silent at the Bank of N.H. Stage.

Ten local bands partnered with the Capitol Center for the Arts to record a few songs at the smaller of the Capitol Center’s venues. The recording will be edited into a pair of mini-concerts with a mix from the bands.

Joe Gleason, assistant executive director, said earlier in the winter, musician Lucas Gallo had reached out to programming manager Sheree Owens that some local bands were looking for ways to support the Bank of N.H. Stage. Many of them previously performed there as part of the “locally sourced” music series.

Over a weekend in mid-January, each band came to the Band of N.H. Stage and spent some time recording two to three songs and sharing what the stage means to them.

The bands who participated include Trade, Ethyric & B. Snair, Bosey Joe, Lamont Smooth, Dusty Gray, Andrew North & the Rangers, Will Hatch & Co, The Special Guests, Supernothing and, Mallory Weiss.

“The band’s were all so easy to work with,” Gleason said. “We have had most of them perform live already back before COVID and expect we will bring them all back for live shows just as soon as we can.”

Gleason said the releases will be scheduled on their website for free with an option to donate to support the Capitol Center for the Arts and the Bank of N.H. Stage.

Each band’s standalone set will likely also be released on its on via social media.

They are planning to announce the schedule of the virtual concert series this week. Check banknhstage.com for its release.

