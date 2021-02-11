City announces new app to report issues

A sanitation worker from Cassella carries purple bags into the truck on Liberty Street in Concord on Tuesday, January 26, 2020. GEOFF FORESTER A load of trash and recycling on Rumford Street in Concord on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. GEOFF FORESTER A load of trash and recycling on Rumford Street in Concord on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. GEOFF FORESTER

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

See, click & fix

The City of Concord has partnered with SeeClickFix to implement a new citizen reporting platform and mobile app, making it easier than ever for the Concord community to report non-emergency quality-of-life concerns and service requests.

Residents and community members can now utilize the web portal on the City’s website or download the free MyConcordNH app to easily submit a request to the City of Concord. Requests can be made in a variety of categories such as potholes, missed trash collection, illegal dumping, parking concerns and snow plowing, among others.

Create an account to get email updates regarding requests, to communicate with city users, and to view your request history and find activity updates.

The platform is simple and easy to use:

Select the Request Location

Choose a Request Category

Include a Photo (Optional)

Fill out the Form

Submit

Submissions will automatically be directed to appropriate Concord City staff, providing a faster and more direct way to connect with the city. The SeeClickFix platform also provides city staff with a centralized issue management system to manage issues from creation to resolution — engaging the community throughout the process.

The MyConcordNH mobile app is available for download on Android and iPhone. In addition to the reporting tool, the app includes several links to important city services and information. Email alerts and push notifications for city notices, such as winter parking bans, are also available on the app.

Concerns can also be reported through the online web portal by selecting the “Report a Concern” button on the City of Concord home page at concordnh.gov or directly at concordnh.gov/seeclickfix.

Meeting

Planning board: Wednesday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m. via Zoom. Access information and agendas will be available prior to the meetings via this link. View the City of Concord’s online calendar, concordnh.gov/calendar.aspx, for a complete listing of upcoming meetings & events.

Trash bag retailer

Aubuchon Hardware at 80 South Main Street is a new retailer to now offer purple pay-as-you-throw (PAYT) trash bags!

Concord residents with curbside trash collection are required to dispose of their trash in PAYT trash bags in coordination with the City of Concord’s Pay-As-You-Throw Program. The program encourages residents to produce less trash by following a unit-based pricing system for trash. Residents are in direct control of how much they pay based on how much they throw away, with the bags offsetting individual service costs (rather than having to pay a flat fee for the entire community’s trash disposal). Always remember to reduce, reuse, recycle to produce less trash!

Find a list of all PAYT trash bag retailers and more information about the City’s pay-as-you-throw program at concordnh.gov/trash.

Winter activities

Outdoor skating areas

All outdoor skating are open and the ice is almost perfect. The Parks and Recreation Department maintains skating areas at Rollins Park, White Park Pond and the upper pond at Beaver Meadow Golf course.

Merrimack Lodge

The lodge will be open this Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Due to COVID-19, building capacity will be limited. There will be skate rentals available for $5, youth sizes only.

XC Skiing at Beaver Meadow

Trails at BMGC are groomed for classic and skate. The trail is nice, firm packed powder.

Senior meals pick up at community center

Concord Parks & Recreation is pleased to announce that beginning on February 17, the City Wide Community Center will be a CAP senior meals pick-up location. Twice a month, frozen meals and breakfast bags will be available for seniors age 60+ to bring home. Orders must be placed one week in advance and a $2 per meal donation is requested. Contact Becky at 230-4982 or Rbukowski@ConcordNH.gov for details, a menu and an order form.

Parks and Rec Brochure

The Concord Parks and Rec Department is happy to announce that our spring brochure is available now to help you plan out your spring and summer! We have COVID-19 safety protocols in place for all participants, instructors, and coaches, as well as several virtual Zoom class options for anyone wanting to participate from home.

The spring brochure, available online at rec.concordnh.gov/recreation/flipbook/index.html, offers a variety of programming for children, adults, and seniors, with indoor and outdoor options. We have added several new classes, including Take and Make art activities, Tai Chi, environmental education, and more. Other popular classes and activities like spring basketball, NFL Flag Football and soccer, dog obedience, language classes, fitness classes, and adult pickleball are also listed.

This brochure includes our ever-popular traditional summer camps as well. Reserve your child’s spot today and plan out your summer activities!

Please register for programs and/or summer camps as soon as possible, as we have reduced capacity for all classes/camps. For more information regarding programming and safety protocols, please visit concordparksandrec.com or call 603-225-8690 with any questions.

Book Bingo

Back by popular demand, the winter reading program, Book Bingo, started Jan. 4 for all ages!

The challenge is to complete as many squares as you can by Feb. 26. As you complete each task, record the title of the book in the corresponding square. Every time you complete a Bingo — 5 boxes in a row in any direction — you’ll earn a raffle ticket for our prize drawing. Show your Bingo card to a staff member by Feb. 26 to claim your raffle tickets. Register and receive your gameboard at curbside or register online and have it emailed to you. Register online at ConcordPublicLibrary.net.

Arena activities

Public ice skating is taking place at the Douglas N. Everett Arena Monday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sundays 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $6 for ages 14 and up and $5 for ages 13 and below. Skate rentals are available in the Pro Shop for $5. Please remember that ice skating is limited to less than 50% capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions. The arena does not take reservations for public sessions. It is advised to arrive early.

Adult Stick Practice (ages 14 and up) hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Helmet and gloves are required. Admission for adult stick practice is $10.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no visiting team spectators allowed for high school hockey games. Immediate family only allowed in the building for home team high school games. You can still stay connected to the Everett Arena from anywhere by watching events live and on demand with LiveBarn! Learn more at concordnh.gov/arenalivebarn.

Masks or facial coverings are required inside of the arena and while on the ice during public ice skating. Masks are recommended while on the ice during stick practice and hockey, but are not required when actively engaged in athletics. Skate rentals will continue to be thoroughly disinfected after each use. Other COVID-19 guidelines at the arena remain in place, including one-way traffic throughout the facility and on the ice, only unlocking building doors 15 minutes prior to events, reducing public skating to 50% occupancy or less, and limiting spectating to immediate family only. Siblings must stay with a parent at all times or the group will be asked to leave. The Everett Arena has been exceeding all guidelines for cleaning and sanitization, has had extra precautions in place for increased air filtration, and continues to provide hand sanitizer throughout the facility.

All Everett Arena visitors and staff will be required to complete a COVID-19 screening in the main entrance lobby. A screening kiosk has been installed that uses touchless mobile technology to guide guests through a COVID-19 risk assessment. The screening process includes scanning a QR code at the arena on your phone, filling out a quick questionnaire, and using a unique QR code that is then generated on your phone to scan at the kiosk to log your visit if needed for contact tracing. The QR code is time sensitive and will expire after the end of the day. Once the code is scanned, visitors will use the hands free thermometer to scan their wrist or forehead for a temperature screening. Paper forms will be available as a backup if a visitor does not have access to a phone or if there are any issues with the kiosk.

Find full COVID-19 guidelines and more information about programs at the Everett Arena at concordnh.gov/arena.

Drought update

As of Feb. 4, Concord is still experiencing abnormally dry conditions. There has been minimal improvement for New Hampshire since last week with 37.52% of the state experiencing abnormally dry conditions and the majority of the state (47.55%) currently not experiencing any drought conditions, a small change of 1.27% from last week. Moderate drought conditions for the state remain unchanged from last week at 14.93%. The National Weather Service predicts a 33-40% probability of below precipitation for the region in the next 8-14 days. Concord’s water consumption continues to remain low, which is consistent for this time of year. Please continue to use water wisely. Drought conditions will continue to be monitored.

Low-income residential well owners may qualify for assistance with the State of New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) and NH Drinking Water and Groundwater Advisory Commission if they are experiencing drought-related loss of a safe, reliable source of drinking water at their primary residence. Short-term relief is available through the Drought Assistance Program for bottled water and financial assistance for activities associated with replacing or improving a homeowner’s well or connecting to an available community water supply.

We thank everyone for their efforts to conserve water. Every drop counts! Find drought updates and water conservation tips at concordnh.gov/conservation.

Hooksett Turnpike bridge

The bridge abutment cofferdam on the Bow side of the bridge is complete. The contractor will now begin to dewater this area, start to install the beam piles, and select materials that will eventually support the bridge foundations. Work will begin on the installation of the abutment cofferdam on the Concord side of the bridge.

Winter operations

Sign up for winter parking ban email notifications at http://www.concordnh.gov/notifyme. Sign up for both Winter Storm Event Parking Bans and Winter Maintenance Parking Bans to get alerted for both city-wide and downtown bans. Winter parking bans require all vehicles to be removed from indicated streets between midnight and 7 a.m. for snow removal operations.

Free parking is available in the city garages on weekends, observed holidays, and Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. for permit/lease spaces (marked with signage) and until 9 a.m. for metered spaces. Penacook residents may park at the Canal Street Municipal Parking Lot at the corner of Village Street and Canal Street near Chief’s Restaurant. Although this lot is posted for no overnight parking, the City’s Parking Division will suspend this regulation during city-wide winter parking bans to accommodate Penacook residents. Residents should only park in the public spaces on the south side of the lot along Canal Street.

Visit concordnh.gov/winteroperations for more information about the City’s winter operations.

