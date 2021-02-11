Bulletin board: Virtual programs and new art exhibit on view

Fitness book to help young people

Dr. Dan O’Neill will visit Gibson’s Bookstore virtually Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. to share his new book, Survival of the Fit: How Physical Education Ensures Academic Achievement and a Healthy Life and discuss how we can set up our young students to get the most out of their education and get ahead in life.

Young people in America are facing a health crisis of epidemic proportions – yet no one is taking action. Children are born as active, curious, imaginative beings with a built-in physical identity. Survival of the Fit offers a new and revelatory plan to nurture this identity and save the health of America’s youngsters.

One of the keys to this plan is rebranding physical education and making it available for every child, every day, in every year of school. In addition to establishing historical references and a scientific basis for this rebranding, the author provides a downloadable template for PE classes at all school levels. He lays out a blueprint to help educators and parents bring this “PE revolution” to their school with no increase in the school budget.

Sounding the alarm regarding America’s health crisis, Survival of the Fit explains how we can use existing tools, knowledge, and infrastructure to make needed changes with immediate results for every student, not just a privileged few. Everyone interested in seeing improvements in the physical, mental, and emotional health of our children will want to put this book to use.

Registration required at eventbrite.com/ e/139496717437.

Kimball Jenkins artist in residence

Kimball Jenkins is proud to present Artist in Residence, Mawouko Aboussa, in his first solo-show. Originally from Togo, Mawouko has lived in Concord for the past 20 years. His drawings, assemblages, and music share his journey living in a refugee camp and then moving to the United States with his family. A March reception, live performance, and online gatherings are being planned. His exhibit will run from March 3 to April 23.

Racial justice author evening

The Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) organization of Concord in conjunction with Gibson’s Bookstore, presents a virtual evening of discussion on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. Join the conversation with authors Jon Wiener (historian and professor emeritus at UCI, author of Conspiracy in the Streets: The Extraordinary Trial of the Chicago Seven and Set the Night On Fire: L.A. in the Sixties) and Jody Armour (law professor at USC, author of N*gga Theory: Race, Language, Unequal Justice, and the Law and Negrophobia and Reasonable Racism: The Hidden Costs of Being Black in America) discuss The Chicago Seven Trial in light of the political protests of the past year.

Tickets are by donation ($0-$20) through Eventbrite. Ticket donation proceeds are split 50/50 between Gibson’s Bookstore and SURJ.

SURJ is a national network of groups and individuals working to undermine white supremacy and to work for racial justice. Through community organizing, mobilizing, and education, SURJ moves white people to act as part of a multi-racial majority for justice with passion and accountability.

Registration required at eventbrite.com/ e/139782119081.

Hiking book talk

Join Ty Gagne on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. as he discusses his latest book The Last Traverse: Tragedy and Resilience in the Winter Whites while also weaving in strategies for decision-making, and managing risk in high-consequence environments. This AMC New Hampshire hosted session will be informative and educational.

Please register in advance for this online Zoom meeting at us02web.zoom.us. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

