Popular CRVNA groups, classes now virtual

Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, the largest home health and hospice provider in New Hampshire, has reimagined several of its popular wellness programs and support groups for a virtual setting as Granite Staters continue to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“After nearly a full year adhering to physical distancing guidelines, the isolation is taking a toll on some, especially older adults, caregivers, and others who are vulnerable,” said Beth Slepian, president and CEO, Concord Regional VNA. “Staying connected with people in similar circumstances is more important than ever and adapting our wellness programs to an online format is one way we continue to support our community during this challenging time.”

Current virtual programming includes:

A Matter of Balance is a nine-week series that provides participants with tools and techniques to help them gain confidence and teaches simple fall prevention strategies. The next session begins Feb. 18, 2021.

Better Choices, Better Health is a six-week interactive workshop for adults age 18 and older living with or caring for someone with arthritis, diabetes, hypertension or any other ongoing mental or physical health condition. Facilitators provide valuable tools and information to help manage disease symptoms, maintain proper nutrition and exercise, communicate with healthcare providers and more. The next session begins Feb. 22, 2021.

Aging Mastery Program is a 10-week, comprehensive and fun approach to living that celebrates the gift of longevity. Topics include exercise, sleep, healthy eating, financial fitness, advance planning, falls prevention and more. The next session begins March 16, 2021.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a six-week, evidence-based educational program offered by health care organizations nationwide, which provides family caregivers with tools and techniques to care for themselves while caring for a relative or friend. The next session begins April 5, 2021.

Other popular programs and groups available online include “Wellness Wednesdays,” held on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. Topics such as memory loss and aging, managing stress, talking with your health care provider, vaccines, and others are presented by health educators.

People interested in joining are encouraged to check the current schedule at crvna.org/onlineprograms. All of Concord Regional VNA’s virtual programming is available at no cost to participants, and all programs require pre-registration. Participants must have a computer or mobile device with a camera and microphone. Technical support is available to help people set-up and log-in.

Through Concord Regional VNA’s wellness services, patients, families and the larger community have access to programs that address aging, healthy lifestyles, advanced care planning, grief and bereavement, falls prevention and guidance for caregivers. More than 2,700 people in the region benefit from these programs each year.

For more information, visit crvna.org.

