Poem: Rusted Railroad Tracks

Courtesy of James W. Spain

Rusted railroad tracks,

where do you go,

where have you been,

what do you know?

You have taken men off to war,

some never again seen,

tears have been shed,

what does it mean?

You have withstood the elements,

seen many winters, summers, and falls,

ushered in new generations,

new conductors with new calls.

You have brought people together,

and torn others apart,

witnessed accidents and tragedy,

as each journey did start.

You lost your luster to the years,

people abandoned you so,

rusted railroad tracks,

where did you go.

