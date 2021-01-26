Cheers installs heated igloos to provide patio seating option for diners

Cheers owner Todd Roy puts up lights into one of the four igloos he and his wife and co-owner, Wendy, are erecting for diners can eat outdoors on the restaurant patio on Monday, January 11, 2020. GEOFF FORESTER The constructed igloos on the patio of Cheers restaurant on Monday night, January 14, 2020. GEOFF FORESTER Cheers owner Todd Roy puts up lights into one of the four igloos he and his wife and co-owner, Wendy, are erecting for diners can eat outdoors on the restaurant patio on Monday, January 11, 2020. GEOFF FORESTER Cheers owner Wendy Roy puts up lights into one of the four igloos she and her co-owner, Todd, are erecting for diners can eat outdoors on the restaurant patio on Monday, January 11, 2020. GEOFF FORESTER Cheers owner Todd Roy puts up lights into one of the four igloos he and his wife and co-owner, Wendy, are erecting for diners can eat outdoors on the restaurant patio on Monday, January 11, 2020. GEOFF FORESTER Cheers owner Todd Roy puts up lights into one of the four igloos he and his wife and co-owner, Wendy, are erecting for diners can eat outdoors on the restaurant patio on Monday, January 11, 2020. GEOFF FORESTER

Cheers owners Todd and Wendy Roy have taken outdoor seating to the next level – igloos.

“My wife and I were talking about it, and we have this beautiful patio, so we wanted to use that and we started looking at these igloos,” Todd Roy said.

The Roys found what they were looking for at TableBaseDepot in Blaine, Wash., and had four of them shipped to New Hampshire.

“The customers we had in there last weekend were like, ‘We haven’t been out since the state closed dining. This our first time out since March. This is the best,’ and those are the stories we love to hear,” Todd said.

The restaurant is currently reserving the igloos in 2-hour increments. Customers can sit inside the domes for a maximum of one hour, 45 minutes. Once they leave, the Cheers staff will wipe down all the surfaces and then use a commercial fogger and its EPA-registered, CDC-approved disinfectant to sanitize the igloo.

Customers can reserve an igloo by going to cheersnh.com or by calling the restaurant at 228-0180.

Full story available from the Concord Monitor.

Related Posts