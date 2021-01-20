Bulletin board

The Kimball Jenkins Estate off of North State Street in Concord on Thursday, December 6, 2018.

Learn about wooly mammoths

The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center will host its monthly online Super Stellar Friday series as Harris Center Community Programs Director and Teacher-Naturalist Susie Spikol explores “New England’s Long Ago Elephants: Woolly Mammoths” via Zoom webinar on Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.

Spikol will describe these ancient relatives of elephants, explain how mammoths and mastodons differ, and tell the story of their time in New England. Following the presentation, Spikol will answer audience questions in a Q & A session. Online registration is required to access the presentation; see the museum’s website, starhop.com, to register and submit questions in advance. This event is free, but donations are welcome.

This virtual iteration of Super Stellar Friday is part of the Discovery Center’s suite of virtual offerings during the pandemic. As New Hampshire residents and businesses continue to practice social distancing, adding distance learning has allowed the museum to continue reaching audiences and serving as an educational resource for families in and beyond New Hampshire. The Discovery Center is currently closed for exhibit installation and planetarium upgrade through Feb. 12.

The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center features 21st-century interactive exhibits on aviation, astronomy, Earth and space sciences, an all-digital, full-dome planetarium and a wide variety of science, technology, and engineering and mathematics programs. The engaging, robust educational programs are geared towards families, teens, seniors, students, community groups and lifelong learners. For more information, visit starhop.com.

History of a home

The Kimball Jenkins School of Art will hold a live online event, “Architecture that Endures: 19th Century Building in New Hampshire,” led by historian Mark Hopkins on Feb. 15 at6 p.m. Tickets will be available starting Jan. 21.

Hopkins is a preservation consultant from Weare who has overseen the restoration work at the Kimball Jenkins Estate.

For more information,visit kimballjenkins.com,

Author event

Nathan Graziano and Rob Azevedo return to Gibson’s Bookstore virtually on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. to share their new books, one (Fly Like the Seagull) a collection of surreal short stories, and one (Turning on the Wasp) a collection of poetry. These two friends will share the screen as they talk about the rawness of the modern world and capturing it on the page.

Registration for the Zoom chat is required at eventbrite.com/e/ 136649509361.

