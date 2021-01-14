Poem: Concord Gasholder

The gasholder building in Concord, as it appeared in 1982. Gary Samson

Sometimes a memory,

is just meant to be,

the old round brick building,

whose fate we await to see.

Passed each day,

anonymous a century or more,

our gasholder has returned,

with much old lore.

The past should be remembered,

as our past will too,

sometimes history is best not repeated,

if our ancestors only knew.

Let us think,

as we do gather,

do we want to preserve our past,

or do your thoughts think rather.

The old gasholder,

on the little hill,

a part of our past,

hope for the future still.

Think back to when,

way before you and me,

sometimes a memory,

is just meant to be.

James W. Spain

