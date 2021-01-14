City ponds open for skating

People enjoy skating on the pond at Beaver Meadow Golf Course on Jan. 9, 2021. White Park Pond welcomed back skaters on Jan. 9, 2021. White Park Pond welcomed back skaters on Jan. 9, 2021.

Insider staff

On Jan. 8, Concord Parks and Recreation announced that the White Park and Beaver Meadow ponds were ready for skating. Another skating area is available at Rollins Park.

The city does not open the ponds for ice skating until there are at least 5 inches of frozen ice. Staff takes measurements in several locations to make sure ice is safe. All skating is at your own risk. Please follow all posted signs. You can check the Parks and Rec Facebook page for updates and announcements.

At White Park, the hockey rink is for pick-up games. Please rotate players as needed. There are LED lights at the rink this year. The lights turn on with the switch next to the rink. Once the lights are turned on they will stay on for one hour up until 11 p.m.

The Merrimack Lodge is now complete and occassionally be open. When the lodge is open for the public the pond will be “public skating” and no hockey will be allowed. The lodge can also be rented for private events.

Skating and cross-country skiing at Beaver Meadow is open seven days a week, dawn to dusk, as weather allows. The 19th Hole Bar and Grill is open daily for lunch and dinner.

The skating ponds are regularly flooded by Concord Parks and Recreation staff to maintain them throughout the winter.

For more information, visit concordnh.gov/ 1410/Winter-Activities.

