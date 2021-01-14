Bulletin Board: Look overhead

How to be a stargazer

The Harris Center for Conservation Education is hosting a free online session with the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center’s David McDonald to find out what to look for in the winter sky.

The Zoom presentation will be held on Friday, Jan. 15, from 7 to 8 p.m.

It will include how to find specific constellations.

McDonald will also show us the sky as it is this very night, using special software to highlight planets, galaxies, and other celestial objects.

Winter is a wonderful time to experience the night sky, as longer nights and cold, dry weather make for fantastic star gazing.

To get the login details, please register at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/ register/ tZ0kcO-hrT0pG9YlJrIB1 z3relj57JbaEPdB.

Free class for job readiness

WorkReady NH is a practical, tuition-free program designed to meet the needs of job seekers and career builders by providing training in specific skills that employers are looking for in their current and future employees.

The online version of our course includes the same in-depth curriculum of our in person classes while offering flexibility to meet your schedule. Learn soft skills, such as communication, collaboration, and problem solving, through practice. Through 10 hours a week of virtual class time, participants will work with a group and our skilled instructors to participate in discussions of varying topics, collaborate on team activities, and analyze case studies.

The workplace today has shifted to a digital environment. Through a business group project, participants will use virtual meetings to simulate a workplace environment where they will actively utilize the skills that are learned during class. The team will need to “create” a product or service that will be presented. Participants get a chance to be creative and tap into an entrepreneurial spirit they may not even know they have.

The class meets online three nights a week beginning Jan. 19.

For more information or to fill out an application, visit ccsnh.edu/colleges-and-programs/workready-nh.

