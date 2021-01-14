Book: Ragtag crew works together to save the day

Six of Crows

By Leigh Bardugo

(465 pages, young adult fantasy, 2015)

Unlikely heroes.

The impossible keeps happening, and rumor of a synthetic drug making super soldiers circulates the city. Criminal prodigy Kaz accepts a job to rescue the scientist responsible, held in a fairway fortress as world powers attempt to steal and weaponize the formula.

Kaz selects a ragtag crew from the underbelly of society: an impossible group for an impossible mission. The Wraith, a spy with a moral compass; a Heartrender; a sharpshooter; a falsely imprisoned convict; a runaway; and Kaz, a crippled gang leader. Can such misfits learn to work together and to trust one another? A mission of this magnitude requires more than mere cunning and deception, but will they be able to overcome their own troubled pasts?

This is such a fun read! Once I got through the first two chapters I could not put this book down. Action, flushed-out characters, a unique storyline, unforeseen twists, budding romance – this book has it all. This is my favorite YA book to come out in the last decade.

Lindsey Hunterwolf

