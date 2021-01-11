Bulletin board: Scholarships available, online events offered

Scholarships available

The Zonta Club of Concord is offering three scholarships/awards to local women: New American Merit Award given to a local new American high school senior who is recognized for her scholastic excellence and leadership qualities; Young Women in Public Affairs award recognizes young women, ages 16-19, for their demonstration of leadership skills and commitment to public service and civic causes and encourages them to continue their participation in public and political life; and Zonta Memorial Scholarship for non-traditional female students returning to college after being out of high school for more than five years. For more information on these scholarships/awards along with instructions on how to apply for any of these scholarships/awards, please log onto ZontaClubofConcordNH.org and click on the tab “2021 Scholarships.” The application deadlines are Jan. 15.

Clean out your home, organize

Are you working from home or caring for a loved one and finding you’re drowning in “stuff”? With so many of us spending lots of time at home, this is a great time to starting sorting through it all! The number one thing that impedes people from leaving their home or getting healthcare into their homes is this stuff.

This 30-minute free Zoom webinar from the AARP NH Speakers Bureau will help participants understand why stuff is important to people. We will also tackle some practical, easy-to-follow downsizing and decluttering tips that will get your home, office, or vehicle organized in no time. Tips include being realistic about stuff we really need and sorting things into four piles: keep, sell, donate, and trash.

The truth is, the two oldest generations have the most stuff and both want to pass it down to the younger generations. If you’re thinking about downsizing, you can’t take it all with you. If you feel this stuff is overwhelming your home, become a decluttering pro!

The webinar will take place January 13 at 3 p.m. To register, visit aarp.cvent.com/Downsizing2021.

Coffeehouse held online

Boscawen’s High Street virtual Coffeehouse this month has Paul Hubert as the featured musician on Jan. 8. The High Street Coffee House is a open mic venue, welcoming musicians, poets and comedians to take the “virtual” stage for two to three songs. Music starts at 7 p.m. and the evening is typically wrapped up by 9:30 p.m. Admission is free, though a donation basket is passed and you can make a donation anytime by visiting boscawencongregationalchurch.com/donate-today.

Singer/songwriter extraordinaire, Paul Hubert performs on guitar, vocals, harmonica and banjo. His mix of retro/roots music strikes a balance between the old and the new, channeling great songs of the past and fusing the timelessness of the best folk music with the urgency of the blues.

His guitar playing demonstrates a thorough grounding in finger and flatpicking styles. His singing is heartfelt and true. He highlights exciting original tunes and unique covers, distilling a wide range of American music, folk and blues to old-timey and popular, into a truly personal, one-of-a-kind style.

Hubert has been playing and writing music for most of his life and nothing makes him happier than sharing his music with others. As a certified K-8 music teacher, Hubert taught for 20 years in the public school system and passed his love of music to many children. You may know him as the guitarist/singer for The Buskers, a Northeast roots music outfit. He also performs as frontman for the rock ‘n roll band White Light as well.

Hubert’s solo shows focus on originality and his personal musical vision. Four solo albums: “Back to the Living Room,” “High Tide Will Come,” “All Connected,” and “Beaucoup” look forward and back at the same time. The lyrics are deep and the melodies soar as he envisions a future where music touches the heart and soul of the people.

Join in via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/ j/87358450252.

Need for blood is great, donate

It’s 2021 and time for a New Year, New You! Make your first resolution to help save lives starting Jan. 8 with your blood donation at the Holiday Inn, 172 North Main Street in Concord. Hours for this drive are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Start 2021 off right, make your appointment today by calling redcross.org pr downloading the blood donor app.

