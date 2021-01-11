Book: Creative guide

How to Be An Artist

By Jerry Saltz

(129 pages, nonfiction, 2020)

What does it take to be an artist? This is a list of what goes into the life of an artist. Whether you already are an artist or it’s still just a dream, this book has golden nuggets of inspiration and information. As No. 2 on this list says, “Imagination is more important than knowledge.”

Step one. You are a total amateur. That’s okay. Everyone has to start somewhere. And as an amateur you have certain advantages. Yes, advantages. You’re in luck because No. 5 on the list, “Art is not about understanding or mastery. It’s about doing and experience.” The important thing is that you No. 1, “Start now.” Enough wishing and hoping, more doing.

Step two. No. 16 says, “Begin by imitating.” Then focus on separating out your own voice and creativity.

Step three. Learn to think like an artist. That’s why you’re reading this book right? First off, No. 32— “Art is a verb.” Art is something that makes things happen. And No. 34, “Be inconsistent.” Try new things because it can lead you down some exciting paths. You don’t have to be the master of just one thing. Mix and match. Art is boundless. So have fun exploring. Remember No. 2.

Step Four. Enter the art world. It’s a Thunderdome out there, but if you accept that you’ll likely be poor, an artist never regrets being an artist. Like No. 44 says, “It’s all about how you define success.”

Step Five. Survive the art world. To survive —No. 49— “You’ve got to want it.”

Find out the other numbers on this hit list to becoming an artist. A quick read to motivate and relate to.

Amy Cornwell

