Book: A static life upended

The House in the Cerulean Sea

By TJ Klune

(400, fiction, 2020)

Linus Baker is a by-the-book caseworker in the Department in Charge of Magical Youth. As cog in a very large machine, his days are gray and unchanging. His only pleasures are his cat, the patch of sunflowers his neighbor is trying to kill, and a vacation picture of the sea (he’s never been to the sea). His newest assignment is determining the fate of an orphanage where six dangerous, magical children are likely to bring about the end of the world.

Enchanting and charming, The House in the Cerulean Sea is the story of Linus coming to life and realizing that kindness, compassion and understanding are more important than spreadsheets, forms and numbers. The story is an enjoyably sweet confection and reminiscent of Diana Wynne Jones’ Howl’s Moving Castle.

Nora Cascadden

