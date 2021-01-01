Poem: The New Year

The new year does approach,

as we cast the last aside,

we seek the road to a better place,

to simply feel better inside.

It is not riches or fame,

that we seek as time does proceed,

but the peace and contentment,

that all of us do need.

There have been sad times,

some good but only a few,

optimism one year ago,

forsaken but nobody knew.

We look within during trying times,

seeking better we try to find,

for those in need are common,

our nature to be kind.

It is the better road we do seek,

as we gather, plan and confide,

the new year does approach,

as we cast the last aside.

James W. Spain

