The Kimball Jenkins Mansion

The brick mansion,

under the slate roof old,

has sheltered many families,

many Christmas stories told.

New lives were started,

where many lives did end,

the brick house holds secrets well,

just like a dear old friend.

There were times of joy,

but not always so,

the old brick house on North Main,

where so many young children did grow.

Generations have passed,

the memories this mansion does hold,

the brick mansion,

under the slate roof old.

James W. Spain

