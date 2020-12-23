Checklist: Simply having a wonderful Christmastime

For an over-the-top baking project, construct a whimsical gingerbread house to bestow on a loved one. The gingerbread will last for weeks, stoking the celebratory vibe into the new year. Photo/Cheli Mennella A New Old Fashioned is one of our signature cocktails, photographed on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. (J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS) J.B. Forbes

For many people, this Christmas will be a smaller, quieter one than we’ve ever had before. While in-person visits with family are curtailed, there’s still plenty of ways to bring joy to the holiday and keep it going through the snowy season.

If you’re feeling stuck, here are some ideas to get the season’s greetings going:

Decorate a gingerbread house

Read a story with your household, bonus if you can do it around a fireplace

Cut paper snowflakes

Construct a paper chain. You can also write on the links, listing things like what you’re grateful for or hopes for 2021

Try your hand at some vintage holiday recipes like fig pudding or fruit cake

Create cards for hospitalized patients, residents of nursing homes or your own friends and family

Go sledding at White Park

Stage your own holiday pageant or puppet show

Bake cookies

Drive around to look at lights and decorations, make it a game by playing “I Spy”

Ice skating at the Everett Arena (see page 12 for details on vacation hours)

Holiday/ugly sweater fashion show or photo shoot

Cross-country skiing at Beaver Meadow Golf Course or White Farm

Make popcorn garland

Go for a snowshoe hike

Record a home movie

Make salt dough ornaments

Have a game night

Build snow forts and have a snowball fight

Watch a festive movie

Stream the Nutcracker ballet (many companies are offering tickets to online shows, including the Boston Ballet and the MET.)

Assemble a family puzzle

Christmas carol karaoke

Jingle your neighbors (leave a secret gift on their doorstep with instructions to pay it forward)

Pull out the cookbook and try an old family recipe

Have a household slumber party and roll out the sleeping bags by the Christmas tree

Mix up some festive cocktails or mocktails

Check-in on the NORAD Santa Tracker

Journal or write a story, you can set a prompt for each person in the household to follow or free write, share or keep to yourself

