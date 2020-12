Chirstmas lights and decorations outside of 90 Primrose Lane, Concord. ALLIE ST PETER Chirstmas lights and decorations outside of 90 Primrose Lane, Concord. ALLIE ST PETER Chirstmas lights and decorations outside of 90 Primrose Lane, Concord. ALLIE ST PETER 29 Winterberry Ln in Concord puts on a light show that is coordinated with music. The show is free and avalible for viewing 5pm-9pm every night until Chirstmas. ALLIE ST PETER 29 Winterberry Ln in Concord puts on a light show that is coordinated with music. The show is free and avalible for viewing 5pm-9pm every night until Chirstmas. ALLIE ST PETER The Christmas display on Borough Road in Concord is once again one of the biggest light displays in the city on Friday night, December 21, 2019. Cars stopped to gaze and photograph the field full of lights. GEOFF FORESTER A house on Peterson Circle in Concord is completely lit up on Friday night, December 21, 2019. GEOFF FORESTER

The holiday season is upon us and across the city families have decked the halls in anticipation. While some homes have had astounding displays for years, many more are all dressed up as more people stay home. Here are just a few of the outdoor lighting displays you can see:

Borough Road

9 Peterson Circle

90 Primrose Lane

29 Winterberry Lane

45 Jackson Street

Alice Drive and Kyle Street

Elm Street

Email news@theconcordinsider.com if you see other extraordinary displays.

