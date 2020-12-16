Natural scenes on exhibit at chamber gallery

Reid

New Hampshire Art Association pastel artist Chris Reid will have her work on display in an exhibit titled, “The View Through My Eyes,” at the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center beginning Dec. 22.

“My work is a conversation with nature,” Reid said. “My paintings are more than simple depictions of place. Rather, they invite a choreographed dance of the eyes, where the viewer is invited to look deep into the depths of the work and see the subject’s spirit and life-force.”

As the seasons change, so does Reid’s work.

“In the spring, I capture flowers and awakening plants as they peak through the thawing ground,” she said. “In summer, I focus on gardens, farms and the prolific lush greenery.”

During autumn, Reid focuses on the intense changing colors of the leaves, landscapes and the harvests of the land. In winter, she captures the sparkling ice and pillowy drifts of snow.

He work titled, “Bee Conservancy,” was recognized by a first place prize in the Harvest Show at the Gallery Sitka in Shirley, Mass., earlier this year. This was followed by an online hour’s interview where she shared her philosophy of painting, her background as an artist, and the direction she continues to explore.

During the current year, Reid’s works were accepted in the National Association of Women Artists: Small Works and Beyond the Line, the Central Massachusetts Pastel Society, the Connecticut Pastel Society, Purely Pastels (an online exhibition), the Allied Artists of America, the Pastels Societies of New Hampshire and Vermont Joint show, the Pastel Society of Maine and the Library Arts Show in Newport, New Hampshire.

Reid’s exhibit will run at the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center, located at 29 S. Main St. in Concord, from Dec. 22 through March 18, 2021. The gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All work will be for sale by contacting the N.H. Art Association at 431-4230.

