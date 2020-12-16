City news: Winter has arrived for the capital city

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Holiday closings and reminders

City offices will be closing at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24 through Friday, Dec. 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday. City offices will be closing at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, through Friday, Jan. 1, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Trash pick up will be delayed by one day on Christmas and New Year’s Day, and by one day the rest of these holiday weeks.

Terrill Park phase one ribbon cutting

Concord Parks & Rec Department held a small ribbon-cutting for phase one of the Terrill Park project joined by community partners and representatives. This phase included construction of a paved section of the Merrimack River Greenway Trail, relocation and building of a new dog park, building of an upper parking lot and related site improvements. Learn more at concordnh.gov/1464/Terrill-Park-Project. ConcordTV created a video of the ribbon-cutting which can be watched at youtube.com/watch? v=XXsIKzH4ZK4.

Library book bin and contest

Through Jan. 9 all ages are invited to be entered into a contest for a prize for taking a selfie with the new book bin for library returns. Send a photo of yourself with the book bin to be entered to win a Kindle. One entrance per person. Prizes will go to one adult and one child. You must have a valid library card. Email your photo to library@concordnh.gov or tag the library on Facebook.

Library moves to curbside only

As of Dec. 21, the Concord Public Library will be retuning to curbside services only. Returns can be made 24/7 at the new book bin outdoors, overdue fines will be waived. Online resources are always available. Curbside pickup is available by appointment. Place items on hold with yoru library card and pick them up when ready. Hours will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 to 11 a.m. noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m.

For questions or assistance, you can contact library staff through their live chat at https://library3lp.com/chat/concord-pl-queue@chat.libraryh3lp.com?skin=31263, by telephone at 225-8670 or by email at library@concordnh.gov. For the latest updates, visit concordpubliclibrary.net.

Heritage group seeks artifacts and documents

The City of Concord Heritage Commission is in the process of locating and documenting our many monuments, granite markers and historic artifacts. We are fortunate to live in a community that has provided the residents with a history dating back centuries. As the years have progressed some of our city treasures have been removed, relocated or placed in storage at various locations around our city. If you are aware of any monuments, granite markers or historic artifacts relating to our past please contact Jim Spain, Heritage Commission, City of Concord, at wjspain@comcast.net.

Winter operations

The snow has arrived and the City of Concord has already issued two winter parking bans so far this season. Sign up for winter parking ban email notifications at concordnh.gov/notifyme. Sign up for both Winter Storm Event Parking Bans and Winter Maintenance Parking Bans to get alerted for both city-wide and downtown bans. Winter parking bans require all vehicles to be removed from indicated streets between midnight and 7 a.m. for snow removal operations.

Free parking is available in the City garages on weekends, observed holidays, and Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. for permit/lease spaces (marked with signage) and until 9 a.m. for metered spaces. Penacook residents may park at the Canal Street Municipal Parking Lot at the corner of Village Street and Canal Street near Chief’s Restaurant. Although this lot is posted for no overnight parking, the City’s Parking Division will suspend this regulation during city-wide winter parking bans to accommodate Penacook residents. Residents should only park in the public spaces on the south side of the lot along Canal Street.

Concord General Services works as quickly and efficiently as possible to plow the 220 center line miles (440 lane miles) of streets and 90 miles of sidewalks throughout the city on a priority level basis. Plows require a lot of space on the road, which can make plowing difficult if cars are parked on the street, especially on narrow streets. Cars parked in tight areas or on narrow streets can block plows from fitting through the street. We appreciate the community’s cooperation to park off-street, even when a parking ban is not issued, to allow crews to plow more efficiently and restore safe road conditions. Visit concordnh.gov/winteroperations for more information about the City’s winter operations.

Drought conditions

As of Dec. 10, drought conditions have improved substantially since last week across the entire state of New Hampshire. Last week the majority of the state was experiencing moderate drought conditions with southeastern areas, including Concord, experiencing severe and extreme conditions. This week, 31.44% of the state in the northern area is no longer experiencing any drought conditions, while the rest of the state has also been downgraded to abnormally dry conditions and moderate drought conditions towards central New Hampshire. Areas of extreme drought have downgraded to severe drought, putting Concord now in a severe drought with a small northwest portion in moderate drought. The widespread category improvements are in response to the recently received rain and snowfall. However, the precipitation deficit is still 8.83 inches below average for this time of year.

There is a chance for some possible precipitation again this weekend and the National Weather Service predicts a 33-40% probability for above normal precipitation for the region in the next 8-14 days. Fortunately, Concord’s water consumption still remains low. The City’s water production last week was a daily average of 3.197 MGD (millions of gallons per day). Please continue to use water wisely. Drought conditions will continue to be monitored. Low-income residential well owners may qualify for assistance with the State of New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) and NH Drinking Water and Groundwater Advisory Commission if they are experiencing drought-related loss of a safe, reliable source of drinking water at their primary residence. Short-term relief is available through the Drought Assistance Program for bottled water and financial assistance for activities associated with replacing or improving a homeowner’s well or connecting to an available community water supply. We thank everyone for their efforts to conserve water. Every drop counts! Find drought updates and water conservation tips at concordnh.gov/conservation.

Local holiday shopping

This year’s holiday season is going to look a bit different, from how we gather together to how we shop. Now more than ever, our local stores and businesses could use our support. Intown Concord and the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce have resources and directories with information on how to support local businesses this holiday season.

