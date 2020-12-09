Santa Paws is coming to town

Give your pup a taste of the holiday season with locally-made dog treats decorated with season designs. $2-$3
Festive and fluffy, Zanies dog toys will serenade your pup with Christmas carols. $11.99
Got a dog that plays rough with toys, Grriggles’ Candy Cane is made of a tough canvas. $12.99
With the colder weather here, some dogs may want to play inside more. Stimulate their mind with a puzzle board that offers a tasty reward. Multiple types available, the Dog Brick is $26.99 Sarah Pearson
Kong is a favorite brand for many dogs and offers an array of products. The Kong Wobbler comes in two sizes small dog (up to 25 pounds) for $12.99 and large dog ( 25+ pounds) for $16.99. Sarah Pearson
Chuck-It is another pupper favorite with lots of different styles of toys. Sandy's many of the varieties from different sized basic balls, Chuck-It throwing wands, discs, whistling balls, even glow-in-the-dark balls.
LEFT: Simple, but fun and effective, Boinks! offer a great time for your cat. And for just 99 cents, you can get a handful to stuff their stocking.
Sandy's offers several varieties of catnip for your feline family. Everything from locally-sourced organic catnip ($1.69) to the excitedly branded Yeowww Catnip ($6.99), which comes in a banana-shaped sachet. Sarah Pearson
RIGHT: Not just for dogs, Kong makes toys for cats too. This snake toy comes in brown and red. When we stopped by Sandy's on Monday, there was a sale with Kong Cat toys 10