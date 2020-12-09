Santa Paws is coming to town

Give your pup a taste of the holiday season with locally-made dog treats decorated with season designs. $2-$3 Festive and fluffy, Zanies dog toys will serenade your pup with Christmas carols. $11.99 Got a dog that plays rough with toys, Grriggles’ Candy Cane is made of a tough canvas. $12.99 With the colder weather here, some dogs may want to play inside more. Stimulate their mind with a puzzle board that offers a tasty reward. Multiple types available, the Dog Brick is $26.99 Sarah Pearson Kong is a favorite brand for many dogs and offers an array of products. The Kong Wobbler comes in two sizes small dog (up to 25 pounds) for $12.99 and large dog ( 25+ pounds) for $16.99. Sarah Pearson Chuck-It is another pupper favorite with lots of different styles of toys. Sandy's many of the varieties from different sized basic balls, Chuck-It throwing wands, discs, whistling balls, even glow-in-the-dark balls. LEFT: Simple, but fun and effective, Boinks! offer a great time for your cat. And for just 99 cents, you can get a handful to stuff their stocking. Sandy's offers several varieties of catnip for your feline family. Everything from locally-sourced organic catnip ($1.69) to the excitedly branded Yeowww Catnip ($6.99), which comes in a banana-shaped sachet. Sarah Pearson Sandy's offers several varieties of catnip for your feline family. Everything from locally-sourced organic catnip (above, $1.69) to the excitedly branded Yeowww Catnip (below, $6.99), which comes in a banana-shaped sachet. RIGHT: Not just for dogs, Kong makes toys for cats too. This snake toy comes in brown and red. When we stopped by Sandy's on Monday, there was a sale with Kong Cat toys 10

Your dogs and cats may already be feeling spoiled over the last year with extra walks and time spent with you at home, but they’re family and you may want to spoil your furry companion a bit extra over the holidays.

We headed over to locally-owned Sandy’s Pet Food Center to see what we could find. Well, it was a lot, so you’ll have to check it out for yourself, but here are some highlights:

Related Posts