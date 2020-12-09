New game, a big thank you

Room to play

Escape Room Concord NH has been tinkering with the escape room and for a variety of reasons, decided to separate out the Lion’s Den from the Library. So, no more Library Part 2, but the Lion’s Den will now be a stand-alone game with it’s own storyline. There are a few new puzzles in the room too. If you want to check out the storyline and pictures, please visit escaperoomconcordnh.com. The next project will be to continue on building the Dragon’s Chamber. They currently offer four escape games: The Library, The Sanctuary, The Enigma, and the Lion’s Den. They hope to have the fifth room The Dragon’s Chamber soon. A top-secret sixth room is in planning, too. All of the bookings are private only, so there will not be any mixed groups. You must sign up, at a minimum, three hours in advance.

Thank you for spreading Christmas cheer

The recent 35th annual Concord Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration was a success beyond expectations. Due to the current pandemic, we held many discussions whether we should continue our plans. It was decided to go ahead and help keep a tradition going back to the early 1950s. I would like to thank the Concord Council Knights of Columbus for the excellent work they did this year in renovating the Creche. The estimates to rebuild it were higher than expected. They still hope for donations to overcome the deficit. The day started with Rev. Richard Roberge of Christ the King Parish giving a blessing to the Creche and the Christmas Tree on the Plaza.

I would like to thank the following who donated funds to help keep the Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration. It was felt that people of all ages needed a little bit of Christmas Spirit with all the traditions that were lost this year. The Platinum sponsors were Dave Mailhot Enterprises, who also sponsored the Brian Waldron Band; Northeast Credit Union who sponsored the Petting Zoo and Horse Wagon Rides; Service Credit Union who sponsored the Main Stage furnished by Tom Cusano; Concord Business Center, Hall Street, The Venus Family; NH International Speedway of Loudon; and The Rowley Insurance Agency. Gold sponsors included Eastern Bank, Merrimack County Savings Bank, Granite Investment Advisors, Havenwood Heritage Heights; Rotary Club of Concord. Silver Sponsors included: Associated Grocers of Pembroke; Constantly Pizza of Concord; Ray Boissoneau (Capital City Business Center), Kiwanis Club of Concord. Patron sponsors included NH Federal Credit Union in Kind,who donated $100 to NH State Police for Toys for Tots, Bangor Savings Bank, and numerous citizens who donated from $1 to $100. Jim Makris who donated in memory of his brother, Greg, who helped me organize the first celebration 35 years ago. The fireworks were in the memory of Skip Houle, Kevin Tucker, and Greg Makris. All of these men were supportive for many years and are missed.

I appreciate the Macaroni Kid who came to do kid games. Even the Grinch from Francestown came and was a big hit. Many thanks for the donation of toys to the NH State Police Stuff a Cruiser; Concord Fire Department for bringing Santa Claus to the Plaza in Tower 1; Concord Police Department especially Det. Mitchell who handled street closure and crowd control. He was excellent in speaking to people of all ages with a smile. Lastly a huge thank you to the volunteers who came and to everyone who wore a face mask and did social distancing. Hearing the laughter, seeing the smiles and knowing everyone enjoyed the music and fireworks made my day.

A huge and I mean huge thank you to Atlas Pyrotechnics of Jaffrey for the great fireworks and to Binnie Media (Heath Cole, Chris Garrett, Nazzey, and WJYY-105.5 FM for being supportive. And to Santa Claus for taking time out to come to the Capital City to officially start the Holiday Season. The Concord Grange provides the holiday lights for three trees in Concord, the State House Plaza, Concord Heights, and Eagle Square. The Eagle Square tree is dedicated to our Military men and women who can’t be home for the holidays.

Dick Patten

