City Newsletter: New video game leagues available

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

COVID Fund

NH Community Development Finance Authority tentatively awarded $499,899 to the City of Concord, and its partners, special COVID-19 Community Development Block Grant funds made available via the Cares Act to provide public services to low and moderate-income persons associated with the ongoing pandemic. Much of this funding will be used for homelessness/housing vulnerable in our community. City partners include the Coalition to End Homelessness, Friendly Kitchen, The Friends Program, and Family Promise. The City’s Human Services Department will also be receiving funds. The award now just needs to be formally approved by governor and council.

New parks and rec program

Concord Parks and Recreation has partnered with GGLeagues to bring video game leagues to the community. Choose to play in Rocket League, Super Smash Bros and/or Fortnite leagues. Each league will run for six weeks. Registration will closes on Jan. 6. For more information, contact Shannon Milligan at smilligan@concordnh.gov or 255-8690.

Arena activities

Public ice skating is taking place at the Douglas N. Everett Arena Monday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sundays 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $6 for ages 14 and up and $5 for ages 13 and below. Skate rentals are available in the Pro Shop for $5.

Adult Stick Practice (ages 14 and up) hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Helmet and gloves are required. Youth Stick Practice (ages 13 and below) hours are Fridays from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. through Nov. 27. Full equipment is required. Admission for adult and youth stick practice is $10.

Masks or facial coverings are required inside of the arena and while on the ice during public ice skating. Masks are recommended while on the ice during stick practice and hockey, but are not required when actively engaged in athletics. Skate rentals will continue to be thoroughly disinfected after each use. Other COVID-19 guidelines at the arena remain in place, including one-way traffic throughout the facility and on the ice, only unlocking building doors 15 minutes prior to events, reducing public skating to 50% occupancy or less, and limiting spectating to immediate family only. Siblings must stay with a parent at all times or the group will be asked to leave. The Everett Arena has been exceeding all guidelines for cleaning and sanitization, has had extra precautions in place for increased air filtration, and continues to provide hand sanitizer throughout the facility.

All Everett Arena visitors and staff will be required to complete a COVID-19 screening in the main entrance lobby. A new screening kiosk has been installed that uses touchless mobile technology to guide guests through a COVID-19 risk assessment. The new screening process includes scanning a QR code at the arena on your phone, filling out a quick questionnaire, and using a unique QR code that is then generated on your phone to scan at the kiosk to log your visit if needed for contact tracing. The QR code is time sensitive and will expire after the end of the day. Once the code is scanned, visitors will use the hands free thermometer to scan their wrist or forehead for a temperature screening. Paper forms will be available as a backup if a visitor does not have access to a phone or if there are any issues with the kiosk.

Find full COVID-19 guidelines and more information about programs at the Everett Arena at concordnh.gov/arena.

Drought conditions

As of Dec. 3, drought conditions in the northern and south western parts of the state have improved from a moderate drought classification to now being abnormally dry. However, Concord remains unchanged with extreme drought conditions and a small northwest portion of Concord in severe conditions. The precipitation deficit is 9.55 inches below average for this time of year. Concord’s water consumption still continues to decrease. The City’s water production last week was a daily average of 3.268 MGD (millions of gallons per day). Please continue to use water wisely. Find drought updates and water conservation tips at concordnh.gov/conservation.

Related Posts