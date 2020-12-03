Online shows, virtual author talk and more

Curtain closed, but shows go on

Though the Capitol Center for the Arts plans to keep its building closed into the new year, they are pleased to announce several upcoming virtual holiday shows to keep you entertained in the next several weeks. The purchase options vary depending on the show and producer of the content. They hope you find something you like or that you purchase to send to a friend or family as a gift.

Hip Hop Nutcracker on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.: Recorded live at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a holiday mash-up for the entire family. Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovskyʼs timeless music. A unique and joyful event, this evening-length production is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hopʼs founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set. Tickets are $20 and up.

We Banjo 3: Winter Wonderland on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. We Banjo 3 (WB3) presents a festive holiday livestream, “A Winter Wonderful” – an evening of world-class music featuring a special WB3 performance, plus a stellar lineup of special guests, including Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, Skerryvore, The Whileaways, BackWest and Ajeet. Event tickets are $20, with limited edition merch bundles available at higher price points. Cozy up, settle in, and party with WB3!

Eleanor’s Very Merry Christmas Wish: Nov. 27 to Dec. 27: Eleanor’s Very Merry Christmas Wish – The Musical is based on the heartfelt book of the same name by Chicago creative powerhouse Denise McGowan Tracy and tells the story of a rag doll named Eleanor who lives in a magical world. Despite her love for her North Pole family, including Santa, Mrs. “Cookie” Claus, Clara Claus, and the elves – Twinkle, Sprinkle, and Sparkle – Eleanor’s very merry Christmas wish is for a best friend and home of her own. With the help of her elf friends, she realizes that wishing is not enough and so she writes her own letter to Santa expressing her wish. The letter opens the door to answering many questions and to the journey which leads to her wish, and others, coming true. Tickets are $20 plus processing fees for viewing or $65 for streaming tickets and a household party box.

For more information, visit ccanh.com.

Author, wilderness rescuer to present

Ty Gagne joins Gibson’s Bookstore virtually on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. for a fascinating event about the dangers of winter hiking in the White Mountains. The author of Where You’ll Find Me: Risk, Decisions, and the last Climb of Kate Matrosova presents his new book, The Last Traverse; Tragedy and Resilience in the Winter Whites, where he masterfully lays out the events that led up to an epic and legendary rescue attempt in severe and dangerous winter conditions in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. More than a cautionary tale, it is a tribute to all the volunteers and professionals who willingly put themselves in harm’s way to save lives. This is a must-read for anyone who hikes the Whites. Ty will be joined in conversation by Jessica Hunt (The Exchange, New Hampshire Public Radio).

Gagne will be signing and personalizing book orders received by (or on) Dec. 9, 2020.

Gagne is the chief executive officer of New Hampshire Public Risk Management Exchange. He is a certified Wilderness First Responder.

To sign up for the online event, visit gibsonsbookstore.com/event.

Giving Tree set up at NHFCU

N.H. Federal Credit Union’s Santa for Seniors Giving Tree donation drive kicked off Nov. 30. Make a positive difference during this especially challenging year. Join New Hampshire Federal Credit Union in delivering holiday smiles to local seniors. You can participate by donating a gift card in any denomination or, you can create a homemade holiday card. Contributing to Santa for Seniors is a way to deliver hope and holiday cheer to seniors in our community, many of whom have not been able to visit with family since spring. Santa himself will deliver the gift cards and homemade holiday cards NHFCU collects to nine local N.H. senior facilities on Dec. 12 and 13. NHFCU is accepting donations through Dec. 11 at all three of their locations: 70 Airport Road, Concord, and 47 N. Main St., Concord, and 71 Calef Highway in Lee. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the senior facilities NHFCU is partnering with have requested donations of gift cards rather than physical items. A “Giving Tree” in each NHFCU lobby will temporarily house the gift cards and homemade holiday cards until delivery. Gift cards in any denomination are welcome and may include grocery stores, VISA/MasterCard, department stores and pharmacies. Please knock on the door and an employee will meet you to accept your donation

