City Newsletter: Winter activities arrive in the capital city

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Basketball

Pre-season basketball with Concord Parks & Recreation is in full swing! Participants and spectators have done a great job following all safety guidelines. Regular season basketball registration is now open. Please visit concordparksandrec.com for more details or to register.

Screening kiosks

New screening kiosks have been installed at the City Wide Community Center, Green Street Community Center, and Beaver Meadow Golf Course. This is the same brand of kiosk that has been used at the Everett Arena for several weeks. These kiosks use touchless mobile technology to guide guests through a COVID-19 risk assessment. The new screening process includes scanning a QR code on your phone, filling out a quick questionnaire, and using a unique QR code that is then generated on your phone to scan at the kiosk to log your visit. The QR code is time sensitive and will expire after the end of the day. Once the code is scanned, visitors will use the hands free thermometer to scan their wrist or forehead for a temperature screening. Paper forms will be available as a backup if a visitor does not have access to a phone or if there are any issues with the kiosk.

Upcoming training

The last Hands-Only CPR and Naloxone training of 2020 will be held Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Concord Fire Department’s Training Grounds. These trainings are being held with safety measures in place (masks, social distancing, small group size). Call 225-8560 for more information and to sign up. You will learn why and how to adminster naloxone (Narcan) and how to perform CPR to a person in cardiac arrest.

Everett Arena Ice Activities

Public ice skating is taking place at the Douglas N. Everett Arena Monday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sundays 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $6 for ages 14 and up and $5 for ages 13 and below. Skate rentals are available in the Pro Shop for $5. Adult Stick Practice (ages 14 and up) hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Admission for adult and youth stick practice is $10.

Masks or facial coverings are required inside of the arena and while on the ice during public ice skating. Masks are recommended while on the ice during stick practice and hockey, but are not required when actively engaged in athletics. Skate rentals will continue to be thoroughly disinfected after each use. Other COVID-19 guidelines at the arena remain in place, including one-way traffic throughout the facility and on the ice, only unlocking building doors 15 minutes prior to events, reducing public skating to 50% occupancy or less, and limiting spectating to immediate family only. Siblings must stay with a parent at all times or the group will be asked to leave. The Everett Arena has been exceeding all guidelines for cleaning and sanitization, has had extra precautions in place for increased air filtration, and continues to provide hand sanitizer throughout the facility.

All Everett Arena visitors and staff will be required to complete a COVID-19 screening in the main entrance lobby. A new screening kiosk has been installed that uses touchless mobile technology to guide guests through a COVID-19 risk assessment. The new screening process includes scanning a QR code at the arena on your phone, filling out a quick questionnaire, and using a unique QR code that is then generated on your phone to scan at the kiosk to log your visit if needed for contact tracing. The QR code is time sensitive and will expire after the end of the day. Once the code is scanned, visitors will use the hands free thermometer to scan their wrist or forehead for a temperature screening. Paper forms will be available as a backup if a visitor does not have access to a phone or if there are any issues with the kiosk.

Find full COVID-19 guidelines and more information about programs at the Everett Arena at concordnh.gov/arena.

Leaf collection

Bulk leaf collection continues as weather permits through Dec. 11, focusing on residential areas within the City’s drainage system. Bagged collection started on Nov. 23 and will continue for three weeks for residents with curbside trash collection.

