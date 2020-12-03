Book: Luck, life through psychology of poker

The Biggest Bluff: How I learned to Pay Attention, Master Myself, and Win

By Maria Konnikova

(354 pages, nonfiction, 2020)

Life is like a poker game. No, I’m not bluffing.

Written by Maria Konnikova. You may have heard of her. She’s a psychologist who has written for The New Yorker, The Boston Globe, The Wall Street Journal, Wired, Scientific American, and the Smithsonian. This is the story of how she went deep into the poker ring to learn about what we can control and what we can’t. Yup, that’s the pot she was after, not the money.

If you like psychology, if you want to learn more about how Konnikova won $300,000 in her first year of playing poker, or if you’re after some answers to life this book has all three intricately woven together through story.

You’ll walk away having learned more about poker and life. Konnikova shares what she’s learned about human psychology and luck. This book puts gems like “Disaster is the real teacher, not triumph” into perspective so it just clicks. I think everyone can take something away from reading this book.

Amy Cornwell

