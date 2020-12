Nov. 27

Open mic at Penuche’s at 8 p.m.

Nov. 28

Raid the Larder at Penuche’s at 8 p.m.

Malcolm Salls at Concord Craft Brewing from 4 to 6 p.m.

Nov. 29

Paul Donahue at 6:30 p.m. at Hermanos

Nov. 30

Brian Booth at 6:30 p.m. at Hermanos

Dec. 2

Open Mic at Area 23 at 6:20 p.m.

Dec. 3

Queen City Improv will perform at the Hatbox Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

