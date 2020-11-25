Poem: Thanksgiving

As Thanksgiving approaches,

our thoughts return to long ago,

people did gather,

thankfulness they did know.

The celebration was had,

with people different yet so alike too,

they sat together at meal,

as friends with enemies few.

Thanksgiving is a time,

to reflect on memories old,

steeped with many old traditions,

old stories retold.

As each year does pass,

new memories again made,

sadly, the old memories,

sometimes do have to fade.

Hold your thoughts closely,

with friends and family this Thanksgiving so,

as Thanksgiving approaches,

our thoughts return to long ago.

James W. Spain

