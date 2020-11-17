Live music and shows available in Concord

Music

Nov. 19

Brian Booth at 6:30 p.m. at Hermanos

Lucinda William’s virtual series, episode 3, Bob’s Back Pages: A Night of Bob Dylan song at 8 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts. Tickets start at $20.

Nov. 20

Masceo Williams at Penuche’s at 8 p.m.

Swappin’ Sets with Brian and Dave at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Nov. 21

Jared Steer at Penuche’s at 8 p.m.

Dwayne Haggins at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Saturday Jam with Ross Arnold at Area 23 at 2 p.m.

Swappin’ Sets with Nate Cozzolino and Craif Greenman at 7 p.m.

Andrew Geano at Concord Craft Brewing from 4 to 6 p.m.

Gabby Martin at Cheers from 5 to 8 p.m.

Nov. 22

Paul Bourgelais at 6:30 p.m. at Hermanos

Nov. 23

Jock Irvine at 6:30 p.m. at Hermanos

Friendsgiving at Area 23 at 4 p.m.

Nov. 24

Zeb Cruikshank at 6:30 p.m. at Hermanos

Nov. 25

Tim Hazelton at 6:30 p.m. at Hermanos

Senie Hunt at Penuche’s at 8 p.m.

Nov. 27

Open mic at Penuche’s at 8 p.m.

Nov. 28

Raid the Larder at Penuche’s at 8 p.m.

Nov. 29

Paul Donahue at 6:30 p.m. at Hermanos

Theatre

Mary and Me will continue is second weekend of shows on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Hatbox Theatre. It’s Ireland in 1986. Fifteen-year-old Hannah begins a series of conversations with a statue of the Virgin Mary in a grotto. Hannah lives in a claustrophobic small town. Sure, she has friends, but no one who understands her, no one she can confide in who will listen to her. And she is going to need a lot of understanding. She is pregnant. Inspired by a true story, Mary and Me is a compellingly original imagining of a young woman’s search for understanding and meaning. Tickets are $22; $19 for seniors, students and members; and $16 for senior members at hatboxnh.com.

Rigoletto on the Lake, an HD Rebroadcast, will be held at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 3 p.m. on Nov. 21. Tickets are $16 plus a $3.75 fee. Giuseppe Verdi’s masterwork – compelling, blood-curdling and beautiful – is being performed for the first time on the breathtaking water stage of Lake Constance, Bregenz. One of Verdi’s most popular works, Rigoletto is an unforgettable tale of a sacrifice and revenge; of a father’s rage and a daughter’s shame.

