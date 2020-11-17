Live music and shows available in Concord

Music
Nov. 19
Brian Booth at 6:30 p.m. at Hermanos
Lucinda William’s virtual series, episode 3, Bob’s Back Pages: A Night of Bob Dylan song at 8 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts. Tickets start at $20.
Nov. 20
Masceo Williams at Penuche’s at 8 p.m.
Swappin’ Sets with Brian and Dave at Area 23 at 7 p.m.
Nov. 21
Jared Steer at Penuche’s at 8 p.m.
Dwayne Haggins at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.
Saturday Jam with Ross Arnold at Area 23 at 2 p.m.
Swappin’ Sets with Nate Cozzolino and Craif Greenman at 7 p.m.
Andrew Geano at Concord Craft Brewing from 4 to 6 p.m.
Gabby Martin at Cheers from 5 to 8 p.m.
Nov. 22
Paul Bourgelais at 6:30 p.m. at Hermanos
Nov. 23
Jock Irvine at 6:30 p.m. at Hermanos
Friendsgiving at Area 23 at 4 p.m.
Nov. 24
Zeb Cruikshank at 6:30 p.m. at Hermanos
Nov. 25
Tim Hazelton at 6:30 p.m. at Hermanos
Senie Hunt at Penuche’s at 8 p.m.
Nov. 27
Open mic at Penuche’s at 8 p.m.
Nov. 28
Raid the Larder at Penuche’s at 8 p.m.
Nov. 29
Paul Donahue at 6:30 p.m. at Hermanos
Theatre
Mary and Me will continue is second weekend of shows on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Hatbox Theatre. It’s Ireland in 1986. Fifteen-year-old Hannah begins a series of conversations with a statue of the Virgin Mary in a grotto. Hannah lives in a claustrophobic small town. Sure, she has friends, but no one who understands her, no one she can confide in who will listen to her. And she is going to need a lot of understanding. She is pregnant. Inspired by a true story, Mary and Me is a compellingly original imagining of a young woman’s search for understanding and meaning. Tickets are $22; $19 for seniors, students and members; and $16 for senior members at hatboxnh.com.
Rigoletto on the Lake, an HD Rebroadcast, will be held at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 3 p.m. on Nov. 21. Tickets are $16 plus a $3.75 fee. Giuseppe Verdi’s masterwork – compelling, blood-curdling and beautiful – is being performed for the first time on the breathtaking water stage of Lake Constance, Bregenz. One of Verdi’s most popular works, Rigoletto is an unforgettable tale of a sacrifice and revenge; of a father’s rage and a daughter’s shame.