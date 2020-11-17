Children’s Book: A bit of magic

Little Fairy Can’t Sleep

By Daniela Drescher

(18 pages, German children’s book, 2007)

A warm summer night is alive with magic as crickets chirp, fireflies flicker, and a bright full moon smiles down on the forest beneath. The Sandman works overtime, fox kits, elfin children, and fairies can’t sleep. One little fairy flies from her bed of flowers to visit other forest dwellers, as they all sense the natural pulse of the night awakened. Daniela Drescher once again casts a magical spell over readers with her whimsical artistry. Each page vibrates with the vitality and beauty of nature, even in soothing nocturnal hues. Beautiful by light of moon, sun, or lamp, this is a work of art and a sweet, simple story.

Visit Concord Public Libray online at concordpubliclibrary.net.

Lindsey Hunterwolf

Related Posts