Partners create arts corridor up Route 3

The Kimball Jenkins Estate off of North State Street in Concord on Thursday, December 6, 2018. GEOFF FORESTER Laura Miller, president of the board of directors for Making Matters N.H., shows what will be the metal works area at the old Beede Electric building on Village Street in Penacook on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. âThis is a community resource for people who want to create,â said GEOFF FORESTER Adele Sanborn shows how to make a 'W' during her introductory calligraphy class at the Twiggs Gallery in Boscaswen last weekend. Sanborn says the 'W' is the most difficult letter to produce. Russet Jennings talks about her garden drawings and her element, earth, during a reception and artist's talk for the exhibit "Elements" at Twiggs Gallery in Boscawen on May 25, 2017. The exhibit features four artists exploring the elements earth, air, fire and water. It runs through July 1. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Elizabeth Frantz Sleighbell Studio opens for the holiday season at Twiggs Gallery Shop a variety of handwoven baskets created by artisan Robin Hoyt.

The Route 3 Art Trail is a new collaborative partnership designed to encourage people to participate in and enjoy local art, artists and creative events along the Route 3 corridor between Concord, Penacook and Boscawen.

The idea was conceived by local artist and Twiggs Gallery owner Adele Sanborn who pitched the idea of creating an arts corridor along Route 3 connecting Kimball Jenkins in Concord, Making Matters N.H. in Penacook and Twiggs Gallery in Boscawen.

The organizations are kicking off their first event with a driving art tour on Saturday, Nov., 7 from 10 to 4 that includes six locations with art exhibits, open studios, demonstrations by artists, historic tours, family friendly events, a free raffle and other goodies along the trail.

At Twiggs Gallery in Boscawen, their holiday exhibit Sleighbell Studio will open for the season with a variety of locally made fine art and craft all affordably priced for gift giving. To inspire a spark of creativity, they will be offering a free kit to create a unique holiday card. Twiggs Gallery, 254 King Street, Boscawen, twiggsexhibits.wordpress.com.

Along the art trail, three Penacook artists are opening their home studios and inviting other artists to join them. Jo Shields is a mixed-metal jeweler who incorporates recycled objects into her work. She has invited Keira Chin of Kickin’ Glass Designs will join her in her studio with hand-crafted whimsical scenes made with natural and man made beach glass. Lizz Van Saun’s mosaic work using recycled china, stained glass and found objects in nontraditional ways will also be on display. Jo Shields Studio, 5 Steeple View, Penacook, jo-shields.com.

At Front Room Art Studio, stop in to talk to watercolorist and nature lover Melanie Deshuies. Butterflies, birds, flowers and leaves are a point of focus and inspiration for her vibrant and colorful paintings and prints. Front Room Art Studio, 50 Tanner Street, Penacook, frontroomartstudio.com.

Hoytie Toytie Baskets offers a beautiful selection of hand-woven baskets created by Robin Hoyt. She has invited 18 talented artisans to join her. Shop for baskets, pottery, jewelry, quilts, knitting, cards, soaps, delicious goodies and so much more. Hoytie Toytie Baskets, 56 Washington Street, Penacook.

Making Matters will have tours of the new maker space as well as open studios with their resident artists. Explore the area’s newest resource for 3D printing, electronics prototyping, textile studio,photography, metal fabrication, woodshop and so much more. Making Matters NH, 88 Village Street, Penacook, makingmattersnh.org.

Kimball Jenkins in downtown Concord will have both galleries open for the exhibition of, Your Artsy Neighbor, featuring affordable artwork under $100 by local artists and craftsmen. The historic estate will be open to the public for tours and artist demonstrations. Kimball Jenkins, 266 North Main Street, Concord, kimballjenkins.com.

To get a map of the tour and additional details go to twiggsgallery.wordpress.com for more information.

Related Posts