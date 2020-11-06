Epic author, poet to hold virtual talks

Gibson’s Bookstore welcomes back Terry Brooks online Nov. 6 at 7 p.m., as he presents The Last Druid, the conclusion to his Shannara series, an epic event 40 years in the making . Brooks !will be in-conversation with a moderator.

Hope blooms anew for the Four Lands in this riveting conclusion, not only to the Fall of Shannara series but to the entire Shannara saga.

Since he first began the Shannara saga in 1977, Brooks has had a clear idea of how the series should end, and now that moment is at hand.

As the Four Lands reels under the Skaar invasion — spearheaded by a warlike people determined to make this land their own — our heroes must decide what they will risk to save the integrity of their home. Even as one group remains to defend the Four Lands, another is undertaking a perilous journey across the sea to the Skaar homeland, carrying with them a new piece of technology that could change the face of the world forever. And yet a third is trapped in a deadly realm from which there may be no escape.

Filled with twists and turns and epic feats of derring-do — not untouched by tragedy — this is vintage Brooks, and a fitting end to a saga that has gathered generations of readers into its fold.

Registration is required at eventbrite.com/e/ 125354820643.

On Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. online, Poets Janet Sylvester and Olga Livshin join Gibson’s Bookstore virtually to present their newest volumes of verse. Join in for an hour as they present And Not to Break, and A Life Replaced: Poems with Translations from Anna Akhmatova and Vladimir Gandelsman.

Sylvester is winner of a Pushcart Prize, a PEN Discovery Award, the Grolier Poetry Prize, a DeWitt-Wallace Reader’s Digest Fellowship to the MacDowell Colony and fellowships to Yaddo and VCCA, Janet Sylvester’s poems have appeared in many journals and anthologies, including the Best American Poetry, Georgia Review, Poetry Daily, Boulevard, Harvard Review, Sugar House Review, and Colorado Review. VIA, the journal of the Calandra Institute (CUNY) will feature five of her poems in its late October 2020 issue. She teaches writing courses at Harvard Summer School and Harvard Extension and lives in Rockport MA.

Livshin holds a PhD in Slavic studies, and taught at the university level for a decade before moving on to writing and teaching writing. Her poetry, essays, and translations appear in the Kenyon Review, Newsweek, and Poetry International, among others. A Life Replaced: Poems with Translations from Anna Akhmatova and Vladimir Gandelsman came out from Poets & Traitors Press in 2019. She lives outside Philadelphia.

Registration is required at eventbrite.com/e/ 127176924605.

