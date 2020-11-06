Capitol Center for the Arts hits 25-year mark

Get the Led Out will perform at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Saturday at 8 p.m. RB Productions students rehearse at the Capitol Center for the Arts on June 28, 2016. The stage will be silent until more information about touring shows is available. Cast members rehearse scenes from Mary Poppins at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. The RB Productions mainstage show runs August 3-4. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) ELIZABETH FRANTZ The front of the Capitol Center For the Arts on South Main Street in Concord. GEOFF FORESTER

The Capitol Center for the Arts opened Nov. 9, 1995, to much fanfare after a multi-million dollar fundraising campaign and renovation. The celebration of its 25th anniversary is subdued this year, but a notable milestone for one of the city’s artistic landmarks. Like everything, the coronavirus pandemic has limited gatherings, with arts organization particularly hard-hit.

The Capitol Center is offering a few socially-distanced shows and virtual performances along with its sister-theater, the 16-month-old Bank of N.H. Stage, with more planned for 2021.

Those interested in supporting the theater are encouraged to become a member and enjoy perks such as early access to ticket sales, ticket insurance and exclusive access to special events. For more information, visit ccanh.com.

