Capitol Center for the Arts hits 25-year mark

The Capitol Center for the Arts opened Nov. 9, 1995, to much fanfare after a multi-million dollar fundraising campaign and renovation. The celebration of its 25th anniversary is subdued this year, but a notable milestone for one of the city’s artistic landmarks. Like everything, the coronavirus pandemic has limited gatherings, with arts organization particularly hard-hit.
The Capitol Center is offering a few socially-distanced shows and virtual performances along with its sister-theater, the 16-month-old Bank of N.H. Stage, with more planned for 2021.
Those interested in supporting the theater are encouraged to become a member and enjoy perks such as early access to ticket sales, ticket insurance and exclusive access to special events. For more information, visit ccanh.com.