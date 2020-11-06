Book of the Week: Beating the Lunch Box Blues

Beating the Lunch Box Blues

By J.M. Hirsch

(198 pages, nonfiction, 2013)

Tired of taking the same food to work all the time?

This book has lots of yummy pictures to show you how to spice up your meals. It gives you ideas for new things to try with your old beloved foods. It also gives you ideas for new foods to try. You don’t have to be bored with the same old same old. And it shows you quick recipes to make that are great for lunchboxes.

Just flipping through it you’re bound to get some ideas. Rejuvenate your lunch breaks with quick and easy foods that’ll make you smile. So do your stomach a favor and check it out. Warning, this book will make people want to steal your lunch.

Amy Cornwell

