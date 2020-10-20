This week in Gibson’s virtual line-up

Virtual poetry gathering

The Poetry Society of New Hampshire, in conjunction with Gibson’s Bookstore, on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. presents Hanif Abdurraqib, a poet, essayist, and cultural critic from Columbus, Ohio. He is the author of 2016 poetry collection The Crown Ain’t Worth Much (finalist for the Eric Hoffer Book Prize, nominated for the Hurston-Wright Legacy Award), the 2017 essay collection They Can’t Kill Us Until They Kill Us (named Book of the Year by Buzzfeed, Esquire, NPR, Oprah Magazine, Paste, CBC, The Los Angeles Review, Pitchfork, and the Chicago Tribune), the 2019 non-fiction book, Go Ahead in the Rain (New York Times bestseller), on the hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest, and the 2019 poetry collection A Fortune For Your Disaster.

Tickets are by donation ($0-$20) through Eventbrite. Donation proceeds are split 50/50 between Gibson’s Bookstore and PSNH. Signed bookplates are available, included with your purchase of one of Hanif Abdurraqib’s books from Gibson’s Bookstore. Registration is required at eventbrite.com/e/ 124432183009.

The Poetry Society of New Hampshire is an all-volunteer non-profit organization that was incorporated in the early 1960s. PSNH was created to share and cultivate poetry across N.H. and New England. PSNH celebrates and shares poetry through open mics, workshops, contests and collaborations with other artists. To achieve this, PSNH sponsors and supports events all over New Hampshire, including at libraries, art galleries, parks, theaters, and on the radio. PSNH is proud to be a key contributor to the N.H. State Poet Laureate program, where they recommend a poet to the Governor following a rigorous application and selection process, and support critical activities related to the position.

Continuing the conversation

John Grisham returns to Gibson’s Bookstore, virtually on Oct. 17 at noon, to discuss his new Jake Brigance novel, A Time for Mercy. He’ll be in-conversation with Michael Herrmann again, as they continue their conversation from this summer about writing, about career growth, and about how Grisham’s time in the courtroom and legal profession feeds into his writing work today.

Jake Brigance is back! The hero of A Time to Kill, one of the most popular novels of our time, returns in a courtroom drama that showcases No. 1 New York Times bestselling author John Grisham at the height of his storytelling powers.

We will have signed copies of A Time for Mercy at Gibson’s Bookstore.

Registration required at eventbrite.com/e/ 125253274917.

Mental health

From one of the most prominent mental health experts of our time, a memoir told in 14 essays. Through these tales from when he was 8 until 17, and their modern-day essay expositions, Dr. Lloyd Sederer illustrates our times and the perspectives gained as a family man, a psychiatrist, and a public health doctor more than five decades later, in Ink-Stained for Life.

Dr. Sederer will be joined virtually in conversation by Dr. Andrew Chen, the chief medical officer of the U.S. Olympic Ski Team, on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

Sederer was for 12 years the Chief Medical Officer for the NYS Office of Mental Health, the nation’s largest state mental health agency – and continues there as distinguished psychiatrist advisor; and contributing writer for Psychology Today, the NY Journal and Washington Independent Review of Books, among many other publications. He was medical editor for mental health for the HuffPost, where over 250 of his posts were published. He has served as mental health commissioner for NYC; medical director/evp for McLean Hospital, a Harvard teaching facility; and as director of clinical services for the American Psychiatric Association. He has written hundreds of articles on mental health, the addictions and book, film, TV and theatre reviews, and has published a dozen books.

Registration required at eventbrite.com/e/ 124786284135.

Related Posts