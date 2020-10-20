Book: How to Speak Brit

How to Speak Brit: The Quintessential Guide to the King’s English, Cockney Slang, and other Flummoxing British Phrases

By C. J. Moore

(119 pages, nonfiction, 2014)

When I tell people I’m learning to speak British they laugh. It’s just English, they say.

Balderdash! With respect, mate, this book shows they do have their own expressions that can have American speakers at sixes and sevens.

If you want to go to Old Blighty or if you just want to know for fun, then have at it with this book. This short read will prevent you from being a yob by giving you a meat and potatoes list of terms and meanings. Don’t get caught flummoxed by your chips being fries. You’ll go from gobsmacked to walking around with a feather in your cap nattering on like a true Englishman.

So don’t be un-English. Pick up this book and Bob’s your uncle.

Amy Cornwell

