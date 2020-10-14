Unique experience for a unique challenge

People are encouraged to decorate their cars for the Drive-in event. People are encouraged to decorate their cars for the Drive-in event. People are encouraged to decorate their cars for the Drive-in event.

The American Cancer Society is excited to continue the 28-year tradition of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer in a way that will keep all survivors, participants, sponsors, donors and volunteers safe and healthy. While the setting will be new, our collective spirit and passion for the mission of Making Strides continue. We will passionately raise funds for critical cancer research and patient services. We will compassionately support and honor all those lives touched by breast cancer.

Typically Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Concord is thousands of people gathering on Memorial Field and experiencing a day of inspiration, honor and the powerful spirit that unites us in a common cause. This year, the event will be different, as we have created a new Strides experience to celebrate their commitment and hard work against breast cancer from the safety of their own cars.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer will be a Drive-In Experience & Virtual Evening on Friday, Oct., 16, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Fieldhouse Sports in Bow. Because of safe social distancing, this event will be outdoors in the parking lot, with car spaces marked at least 6 feet apart.

All American Cancer Society staff, volunteers, sponsors, and vendors are required to wear masks/face coverings and will maintain social distancing at the event. Also, safe hand hygiene and proper sanitation of all areas and equipment will occur throughout the venue.

For the safety of all, event attendees are asked to please wear masks/face coverings any time they are outside of the car.

Tickets are required to attend this event. For details, contact the American Cancer Society at 471-4114 or ConcordNHStrides@cancer.org.

Attendees are encouraged to decorate their vehicle and wear their favorite past Making Strides T-shirt to show true Making Strides spirit. This event will be streamed live on Facebook, allowing everyone to experience the inspiration. You can watch at facebook.com/ MSABC.Concord.

Any donations can be sent to American Cancer Society, ATTN: Making Strides of Concord – SK #6T2UXJ, 2 Commerce Dr., Ste. 210, Bedford, NH 03110

