Real Men Wear Pink program adds to effort

Prominent male community and business leaders from across New Hampshire have joined the American Cancer Society in the fight to end breast cancer through participation in the Real Men Wear Pink campaign.

Real Men Wear Pink participants from across the state have committed to raising funds to support the mission of the American Cancer Society and wearing pink every day this October to increase breast cancer awareness. Funds raised by these candidates will help the Society save lives through early detection, prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support.

According to the American Cancer Society Cancer Facts & Figures 2020, an estimated 279,100 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and an estimated 42,690 will die from the disease this year. In New Hampshire, approximately 1,350 women will be diagnosed and 170 will die from the disease in 2020 alone. Men get breast cancer too. In 2020, 2,620 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer and unfortunately 520 will succumb to the disease.

New Hampshire residents are encouraged to join Real Men Wear Pink and help raise funds and awareness this October. For more information, visit realmenwearpinkacs.org.

Mike Violette, chief executive officer of Associated Grocers of New England, will be joined by nearly 20 employees as Real Men Wear Pink candidates to help raise funds and breast cancer awareness.

The 2020 Real Men Wear Pink of New Hampshire candidates from AGNE include:

John Bilodeau, Sully’s Goffstown

Jeffrey Call, Londonderry Village Market

Rick Dion, Johnson Sterling Market

Todd Gendron, Berlin Marketplace

Mark Girardin, Sully’s Allenstown

Bob Fitzpatrick, Vista Laconia

Ben Learned, Jericho Market

Tim Merrill, Associated Grocers of New England

Donald Munger, Richmond Market & Beverage

Paul Quirini, Shelburne Market

Eric Tinker, Associated Grocers of New England

Mike Trackim, Village Market of Waterbury

Dan Vincent, Wolfeboro Harvest Market

Mike Violette, Chief Executive Officer, AGNE

Dan Young, Vista Foods Newport

In addition to the men from AGNE, over 20 (and counting!) of New Hampshire’s men have joined our 2020 campaign:

Brian Alexander, API

Norm Burnelle, InCahoots

Tommy Carver, HilCorp

Steve Cote, Chalmers Insurance Group

Steve Egolf, EDB

Brian Fortin, Modern Bride

Ken Gray, ACS Volunteer

Joe Green, Granite YMCA

Tae Kang, Massage Chi Holistic & Fitness Center

Matt Kennedy, New England College

Steven Leach, Dartmouth Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center

Rick Leavitt, InCahoots

David Locke, Hollister Staffing

Londonderry Fire Department

Manchester Fire Department

Steve Mannik, Grand Summit Resort at Attitash

Scott Merchant, Home Depot

John O’Neal, Monkey Sports

Patriot Building Systems/Exterior Designs

James Patry, North Country Healthcare

Jeff Scarinza, Newport Chevrolet Buick GMC

Rich Schaitel, InCahoots

William Sherry, Granite United Way

Bruce Stone, InCahoots

John Turner, Team Engineering

Rob Wichland-Bayside Realty

Joseph Wilhelmy, Bedford Police Department

