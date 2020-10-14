Real Men Wear Pink program adds to effort

Prominent male community and business leaders from across New Hampshire have joined the American Cancer Society in the fight to end breast cancer through participation in the Real Men Wear Pink campaign.
Real Men Wear Pink participants from across the state have committed to raising funds to support the mission of the American Cancer Society and wearing pink every day this October to increase breast cancer awareness. Funds raised by these candidates will help the Society save lives through early detection, prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support.
According to the American Cancer Society Cancer Facts & Figures 2020, an estimated 279,100 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and an estimated 42,690 will die from the disease this year. In New Hampshire, approximately 1,350 women will be diagnosed and 170 will die from the disease in 2020 alone. Men get breast cancer too. In 2020, 2,620 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer and unfortunately 520 will succumb to the disease.
New Hampshire residents are encouraged to join Real Men Wear Pink and help raise funds and awareness this October. For more information, visit realmenwearpinkacs.org.
Mike Violette, chief executive officer of Associated Grocers of New England, will be joined by nearly 20 employees as Real Men Wear Pink candidates to help raise funds and breast cancer awareness.
The 2020 Real Men Wear Pink of New Hampshire candidates from AGNE include:
John Bilodeau, Sully’s Goffstown
Jeffrey Call, Londonderry Village Market
Rick Dion, Johnson Sterling Market
Todd Gendron, Berlin Marketplace
Mark Girardin, Sully’s Allenstown
Bob Fitzpatrick, Vista Laconia
Ben Learned, Jericho Market
Tim Merrill, Associated Grocers of New England
Donald Munger, Richmond Market & Beverage
Paul Quirini, Shelburne Market
Eric Tinker, Associated Grocers of New England
Mike Trackim, Village Market of Waterbury
Dan Vincent, Wolfeboro Harvest Market
Mike Violette, Chief Executive Officer, AGNE
Dan Young, Vista Foods Newport
In addition to the men from AGNE, over 20 (and counting!) of New Hampshire’s men have joined our 2020 campaign:
Brian Alexander, API
Norm Burnelle, InCahoots
Tommy Carver, HilCorp
Steve Cote, Chalmers Insurance Group
Steve Egolf, EDB
Brian Fortin, Modern Bride
Ken Gray, ACS Volunteer
Joe Green, Granite YMCA
Tae Kang, Massage Chi Holistic & Fitness Center
Matt Kennedy, New England College
Steven Leach, Dartmouth Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center
Rick Leavitt, InCahoots
David Locke, Hollister Staffing
Londonderry Fire Department
Manchester Fire Department
Steve Mannik, Grand Summit Resort at Attitash
Scott Merchant, Home Depot
John O’Neal, Monkey Sports
Patriot Building Systems/Exterior Designs
James Patry, North Country Healthcare
Jeff Scarinza, Newport Chevrolet Buick GMC
Rich Schaitel, InCahoots
William Sherry, Granite United Way
Bruce Stone, InCahoots
John Turner, Team Engineering
Rob Wichland-Bayside Realty
Joseph Wilhelmy, Bedford Police Department