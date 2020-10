A faded billboard lost to time,

selling goods for the old store,

a business claimed by the years,

many decades ago, perhaps more.

Once a colorful sign so bright,

hand lettered many years ago,

on a brick wall,

where people used to go.

Many people pass beneath the old sign,

unknowing children run and explore,

a faded billboard lost to time,

selling goods for the old store.

James W. Spain

