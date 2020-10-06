Bulletin Board: State park pass and more

Reserve your space

Most hikers and outdoor enthusiasts will agree, the fall season is the best time of the year to hike. However, making a reservation before you head out is the most important step in the process. Many of N.H. State Parks most popular hiking destinations require an advance day-use reservation. The temperatures are perfect right now. The leaves are changing and as they fall they are revealing stunning views of picturesque New Hampshire. To accommodate and prepare for an increased number of expected hiker N.H. Parks requires an advance day-use reservation. Visit nhstateparks.org/ planning/day-use-reservations for an updated and complete list of parks that require a reservation. Many of these locations will be open through Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Fall campers can use the parks “Camping this weekend: see what’s available” feature at nhstate parks.org/activities/ camping. Locations in the North Country of NH are seeing peak foliage this weekend. State Campgrounds like Moose Brook in Gorham and Echo Lake State Park in North Conway are approaching peak foliage. Popular auto roads at Rollins State Park in Warner and Miller State Park in Peterborough, are revealing all the colors of fall, along with spectacular panoramic views at their summits. These parks are accessible by car via an auto road to the summit and require a reservation. Monadnock State Park in Jaffrey has seen record numbers of visitors in the 2020 season and expected to see a busy fall. Reservations on weekends are often booked, so planning ahead is crucial. Social distancing requirements remain in place and visitors are asked to keep at least six feet between other hikers and wear a mask when entering facilities.

Brent Wucher

Poetry Society meets online

The Poetry Society of New Hampshire Presents, in association with Gibson’s Bookstore, an evening of poetry with Charles Simic on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

Tickets are by donation ($0-$20) through Eventbrite, eventbrite.com/e/ 122603180413. Donation proceeds are split 50/50 between Gibson’s Bookstore and PSNH. Signed bookplates are available, included with your purchase of one of Charles Simic’s books from Gibson’s Bookstore.

Charles Simic is a Serbian American poet and former co-poetry editor of the Paris Review. He received the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry in 1990 for The World Doesn’t End, and was a finalist of the Pulitzer Prize in 1986 for Selected Poems, 1963-1983 and in 1987 for Unending Blues. He was appointed the fifteenth Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry to the Library of Congress in 2007.

The Poetry Society of New Hampshire is an all-volunteer non-profit organization that was incorporated in the early 1960s. PSNH was created to share and cultivate poetry across N.H. and New England. PSNH celebrates and shares poetry through open mics, workshops, contests and collaborations with other artists. PSNH is proud to be a key contributor to the N.H. State Poet Laureate program, where they recommend a poet to the Governor following a rigorous application and selection process, and support critical activities related to the position.

Elizabeth Jewell

