Virtual book talks with Gibson’s

Poet Erica Bodwell, winner of the 2018 Wilder Series Poetry Book Prize, returns to Gibson’s Bookstore virtually Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. to present her first full-length poetry collection, Crown of Wild. Signed copies are available. It will be held online only via Zoom, registration required at eventbrite.com/e/ 119288241341.

Authors Cynthia Clumeck Muchnick and Jenn Bowie Curtis visit Gibson’s Bookstore virtually Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. to present The Parent Compass: Navigating Your Teen’s Wellness and Academic Journey in Today’s Competitive World, a guide for navigating the best ways to support your teen as they grow into an adult.

Bragging rights and bumper stickers are some of the social forces fueling today’s parenting behavior — and, as a result, even well-intentioned parents are behaving badly. Many parents don’t know how best to support their teens, especially when everyone around them seems to be frantically tutoring, managing, and helicoptering. The Parent Compass provides guidance on what parents’ roles should be in supporting their teens’ mental health as they traverse the maze of the adolescent years. For anyone daunted by the unique challenge of parenting well in this pressure-laden and uncertain era, The Parent Compass offers:

Advice on fostering grit and resilience in your teen

Strategies to help your teen approach life with purpose

Guidance on how to preserve your relationship with your teen while navigating a competitive academic environment

Clear explanations of your appropriate role in the college admission process

Effective ways to approach technology use in your home, and much more!

Using The Parent Compass to navigate the adolescent years will help you parent with confidence and intention, allowing you to forge a trusting, positive relationship with your teen. Registration required at eventbrite.com/e/ 121396968601.

Lastly, Gibson’s is thrilled to welcome a hometown author as we virtually celebrate the launch of Sarah McCraw Crow‘s novel, The Wrong Kind of Woman on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. A powerful exploration of what a woman can be when what she should be is no longer an option. Told through alternating perspectives, The Wrong Kind of Woman is an engrossing story about finding the strength to forge new paths, beautifully woven against the rapid changes of the early 70s. Sarah will be joined in conversation by novelist Amy Meyerson (The Imperfects). Registration required at eventbrite.com/e/ 120432457723.

Related Posts