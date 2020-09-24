Two artists, two themes, one location

“North Country,” an infrared photograph by Mark Giuliucci MARK GIULIUCCI “Flight,” a monotype by Kate Higley “On the Move,” a monotype by Kate Higley “Ice Blue,” an infrared photograph by Mark Giuliucci MARK GIULIUCCI “End of the Road,” an infrared photograph by Mark Giuliucci MARK GIULIUCCI

Two New Hampshire Art Association members – photographer Mark Giuliucci and artist Kate Higley– have their artwork on display until Dec. 17 at 2 Pillsbury St.

The two artists will have separate titles and themes for their exhibits.

Giuliucci’s show is titled “Unseen Light,” using infrared photography.

“Infrared photography is the art of capturing light that cannot be seen,” Giuliucci said. “Infrared wavelengths lie beyond the range of human vision, but can be recorded by specially modified camera equipment.”

The resulting images are unpredictable and surreal, allowing the artist to create interpretations with an otherworldly look, palette, feel, and mood. Giuliucci specializes in the infrared genre, reconceiving iconic scenes of New England – seaside vistas, pastoral farmland, stark mountain landscapes, and more.

Infrared’s ability to transform greens and blues into feathery textures and nuanced hues makes these images a truly unique visual experience.

Mark has quickly become recognized for his infrared work. His piece “Barn and Hayfield” was an award-winner in the 2019 Omer T. Lassonde Juried Exhibit at the New Hampshire Art Association.

His work has been featured at the NHAA’s Lincoln Levy Gallery and Sheafe Warehouse in Portsmouth, the annual League of New Hampshire Craftsmen show in Sunapee, the annual Jack Parfitt Juried Photography Exhibition, and other venues. Mark also focuses on bird photography, especially raptors and large shore birds, and traditional New England landscapes.

See more of Mark’s work at photosbyg.net.

Higley’s show is titled “An Extrapolation of Close Observation.”

At home in an arena of flagrant use of color, the genesis of Higley’s work is the biological and arises from thoughts about what is happening in ponds, meadows, or bodies in unseen places below the surface. Higley invents environments and populates them with tiny pulsing lives, even to the level of the cellular and sub-cellular.

The viewer is asked to consider the image not just as a moment in time, but as part of an interconnected and living space.

“Most works on display are monotypes, one-of-a-kind singular prints created by painting or rolling inks to a surface which is then printed on paper,” Higley said. “The works are additive, taking several trips through a press until the final layering is satisfyingly complete. In this respect it’s the opposite of an edition, where multiple prints are created from one plate.”

Higley, whose prints and paintings have been seen around New Hampshire and Massachusetts since 2005, taught and studied biology as well as visual art earning a multi-disciplinary master’s degree in 1990 at Wesleyan University. This unusual pairing of interests continues to inform her work.

She is presently an Adjunct Fine Arts faculty member at Great Bay Community College in Portsmouth. Higley maintains her home and studio in Eliot, Maine, with work in private and public collections here and abroad.

To see more of her work, visit KateHigleyArt.com

All artwork is for sale by contacting the New Hampshire Art Association at 431-4230.

